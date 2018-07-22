Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Videos Of Son Cruz Singing And Playing Guitar

The teen son of Posh and Becks seems to be following in his mom's footsteps.

Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz appears to be following in his famous mom’s footsteps. The 13-year-old son of the Spice Girls star and her husband David Beckham has already drawn comparisons to Justin Bieber, and now his mom is giving fans a sneak peek of his talents. No, really, she snuck up on him!

Beckham, who is also mom to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Harper, 7, snuck up on her singing son as he was doing his morning vocal warm up and she caught it all on camera. The fashion designer recorded Cruz sweetly playing guitar and singing Justin Bieber’s 2015 acoustic hit, “Love Yourself,” unaware that he was being watched.

When fans posted to the comments section of Beckham’s Instagram post and asked for more, Victoria posted an even longer clip, describing Cruz as “sounding so cute.” There’s no doubt the third born son of Posh and Becks has what it takes to follow his mom’s career path as a professional singer.

While he clearly has the voice of a young Justin Bieber, Cruz Beckham may also get some musical inspiration elsewhere. The teen recently posted a photo backstage after a Taylor Swift concert. Cruz captioned the snap by describing Swift as “so inspirational.”

Of course, while Cruz could give the Biebs a run for his money, Victoria Beckham has herself said she is “no Mariah Carey” when it comes to her singing chops. She even once revealed that they used to shut down her mic when she was in the Spice Girls, while the other girls were allowed to sing, according to People.

As for Cruz, Victoria and David have posted videos of his singing in the past. In 2016, the then-11-year-old recorded a music video for his debut single, “If Every Day Was Christmas.” The young singer came up with the idea to record a song for charity.

“Cruz came to us and said, ‘How about I do a Christmas song for charity? And all the proceeds go to charity,'” David Beckham told Good Morning America in 2016. “He’s 11-years-old, he’s still at school. He’s concentrating at school — that’s the most important thing — but he wanted to give back and he’s done this amazing little Christmas song that’s got a lot of attention. And you know we are very proud of it. He came to us with the idea. It’s kind of cool but he’s having fun.”

You can see Victoria Beckham’s videos of her son Cruz singing below.