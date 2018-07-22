‘They’ll Do It Again’ Senator Marco Rubio Says To ‘Face The Nation’ On Russian Meddling In The 2016 Election

Senator Marco Rubio appeared on Face The Nation Sunday and gave his thoughts on President Trump’s new stance on the U.S. intelligence community’s findings. The president and Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, met one-on-one for a summit in Helsinki Monday.

Trump initially denied the FBI’s findings on the DNC hacks committed by 12 Russian agents during the 2016 presidential election, but now says that isn’t what he meant. The White House issued a statement Thursday that the president has invited Putin to Washington this fall CBS News reports.

Rubio is part of the Senate Intelligence Committee and says that the U.S. needs to focus on preventing future attacks from Russian intelligence. He claims that the FBI’s discoveries are “100 percent accurate” and that Congress has a responsibility to acknowledge it.

“The Russians interfered in our election,” Rubio said. “Not only that, but I do believe they’ll do so again in the future. I’ve been warning consistently that I believe they’ll do this again.”

He added “I think they’ve learned from 2016 methods, and different tactics that I believe they’ll utilize again, when it’s in ’18, ’20 or ’22, but they’ll do it again and they’ll be better at it.”

Rubio believes that it is important for the U.S. and Russia to have an amicable relationship, but cautions against Putin’s ulterior motives.

“It’s only productive if we understand who he is and what he wants,” he said.

Rubio also referred to Trump’s initial statements on the summit as a “bad moment.”

@marcorubio on the Helsinki Summit: It was not a good moment, but it was what it was. We need to move forward from that with good public policy. And- and part of that is, I think, standing with our intelligence community. pic.twitter.com/3R5PH9dG6Q — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 22, 2018

In other bad news for the U.S., the Russian Ministry of Defense has released videos of nuclear weapons that top the United States Army’s according to Inquisitr.

The tapes depict a hypersonic missile capable of holding a nuclear warhead, a nuclear missile with unlimited range, an intercontinental ballistic missile, and a hypersonic air-to-ground missile.

Anonymous sources say that the air-to-surface missile has been tested by the Russian military three times already. It is allegedly being developed for use with strategic bombing technology.

Putin mentioned these weapons during an address in March, saying “I want to tell all those who have fueled the arms race over the last 15 years, sought to win unilateral advantages over Russia, introduced unlawful sanctions aimed to contain our country’s development: You have failed to contain Russia.”

Kremlin is thought to have more weapons in their possession than the rest of the world, and two of the weapons debuted during Putin’s address may be ready as early as 2020.