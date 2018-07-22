Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cuddle Up On Europe Trip, She Shows Off ‘Engagement’ Diamond Ring

Rumors swirl around the young couple once again as Kylie wears a diamond ring on her left ring finger, stepping out to support Scott in his Paris concert.

Kylie Jenner is once again stoking engagement rumors with her long-time boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott according to Hollywood Life, though it seems that any news of a formal or official engagement is still a long ways off.

In a recent Snapchat posted to Travis Scott’s social media yesterday, in which both Kylie and her rap artist beau can be seen cuddling in grainy black and white tones, Jenner’s left hand is clearly visible, and on it, a rather large diamond ring. This ring is the same one that Kylie Jenner flaunted earlier in the year, back in April, when she rented out a Six Flags amusement park in order to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday. Then the rumor mill began to flow, with fans guessing the wedding date and wondering what the bride to be might wear — all for naught.

The picture is captioned with the subtitle “First Ferdi.” Other recent snapshots shared to social media platform Instagram have shown the lovebirds deep in each other’s embrace, though in one of the newest pictures shared by Kylie Jenner to her account, Travis Scott doesn’t appear to be wearing anything on his ring finger — and for that matter, neither does she.

Today, Kylie, one of the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was seen stepping out wearing the ring as well, en route to catch Travis Scott’s performance for the Lollapalooza Paris event in which her significant other is set to perform. Wearing a blue camouflage top and a lot of bling to go with the so-called engagement ring, Kylie was the picture of cool composure as she was spotted making her way to the Hippodrome de Longchamp to take in the musical acts on display. Scott, real name Jacques Berman Webster II, has had a recording deal with Epic Records since his mainstream debut on the rap scene in 2012.

The relatively private pair also spilled a few secrets to GQ in a tag-team interview conducted as joint cover stars for the August issue according to Us Weekly.

Jenner mentioned to the interviewer for the fashion and lifestyle magazine that it was normal for the two to have a little fight now and again, part and parcel of a healthy and loving relationship, and that the distance often placed between the two could make things even more difficult.

“When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for, like, two weeks… And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other.”

Later in the interview, Kylie Jenner made it clear that she and Travis Scott preferred to keep things to themselves and away from a gawking media when it came to their love life, avoiding any unnecessary drama, particularly given the situation of having a shared newborn between them.

Jenner and Scott have been dating for over a year, having begun their relationship together in April of 2017. Their child, daughter Stormi, was born on the first of February of this year.