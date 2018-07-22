One Piece: World Seeker Flaunts Gameplay Footage And Areas In New Trailer

Bandai Namco showcased some new video of the upcoming effort in a short trailer debuting on their One Piece talk show.

Regular or long-time viewers of the talk show Tokyo One Piece Tower were treated to some brand new gameplay footage exposing new graphics, areas, and moves based on the upcoming title set to be released later this year on Xbox One, PS4, and PC according to Crunchyroll.

One Piece: World Seeker is set to be an amazing open-world title, capturing both the humor and the action-packed aesthetic of the original shonen anime and manga series that has taken the world by storm.

Over four minutes of new gameplay was featured during the talk show held this weekend, one notable scene showing Luffy standing atop a marvellous spire, looking out over an enormous panorama of scenery, implying that the player character will be able to investigate every nook and cranny shown on screen. In the next vignette, Luffy hides himself inside of a nearby barrel and strolls across a stone bridge patrolled by multiple armed guards.

The graphics look absolutely incredible, blending traditional cel-shading with a more realistic approach that results in highly saturated colors, sharp lines, and a sense of depth that trumps even the best work of traditional animators working on the shonen anime. Luffy is also able to traverse obstacles with a grappling hook instrument, throw smoke bombs, and engage in fast paced combat up close or at range.

The areas are said to be linked seamlessly, meaning that load times should not pose a significant problem. Luffy is also promised to be in possession of all of his famous Gum-Gum abilities in One Piece: World Seeker, weapons that will certainly help the Straw Hat Pirates achieve their goal throughout the procession of the game’s deep narrative.

tipwam / ShutterStock

The pertinent sequence to watch for in the YouTube video promoting the Tokyo One Piece Tower 2018 talk show is time-stamped between 18:59 and 21:04, with the remainder being a Japanese language discussion forum.

One of the longest running anime series in history, One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his band of Straw Hat Pirates in their quest to capture the mystical One Piece, the ultimate pirate treasure desired the world over and a symbol of great power. One Piece has been compiled, currently, into 89 manga volumes or tankobon, as well as spanning 845 episodes of traditional 25 minute anime episodes. There is no clear end in sight for the manga, which produces the anime and all spin-off properties, according to Comicbook.com, the intellectual property having already lasted over two decades in popular print. The series remains a favorite amongst fans across the globe, wildly popular from Asia to North America.

Lauren DeCircca / Getty Images

As of yet, there is no formal release date announced for One Piece: World Seeker.