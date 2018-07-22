Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In White Swimsuit On Vacation In St. Tropez

She may have just turned 40-years-old over the summer, but Nicole Scherzinger is still looking hot, hot, hot.

This past Sunday, Nicole was spotted living her best life with her beau Grigor Dimitrov on a yacht in St. Tropez. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the pair packing on the PDA, sharing kisses aboard the vessel, and taking turns rinsing each other off with a hose. They also both enjoyed a dip in the ocean together.

The former Pussycat Doll showed off her amazing body in a white swimsuit that cuts out at the stomach, showcasing her abs. Her long and lean legs were fully on display as she playfully cuddled with her beau all day long. Scherzinger finished off her look by slicking back her long dark locks while also sporting a beautiful gold chained necklace.

Her tennis playing boyfriend looked equally as fit as his lady, rocking a pair of short black board shorts that displayed he insanely ripped abs and legs. Clearly, his grueling tennis career and schedule is paying dividends to his fit bod as he’s currently ranked No. 6 in the world in singles play.

Prior to boarding the yacht, the pair both sported beach chic outfits with Nicole simply wearing a skirt navy over her sexy swimsuit while also donning a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Dimitrov, on the other hand, could be seen wearing multi-colored shorts with a white tank top.

Nicole Scherzinger fools about in cut-out swimsuit during break with tennis acehttps://t.co/TWVYcJv0yW pic.twitter.com/XXz3LOGE6Q — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) July 22, 2018

Scherzinger and Dimitrov were first linked together back in 2015, shortly after Nicole broke up with racing driver Lewis Hamilton after seven years of dating. The 27-year-old tennis star was previously linked to Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams.

But with Scherzinger touring the world and performing music and Dimitrov traveling all over the place to compete in tennis competitions, the couple’s relationship has been long distance since it first began three years ago. And in a recent interview, the tennis star discussed the challenges of balancing his love life and tennis career according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s not easy. The schedules are very heavy. But she’s doing a better job than I am at being able to come to most of the places I’m at.”

Grigor also confessed that he has gotten Nicole on the tennis court with him once and surprisingly, she’s pretty good at it.

“I got her on the court once. She has great head/eye co-ordination but we’re so limited on time that we try and spend time together just for us. Not on tennis or doing her craft. We appreciate that time a lot,” he said.

According to her Instagram page, Nicole will head to Austria next.