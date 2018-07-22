‘The View’ Departure Announcement Days After Whoopi Goldberg & Jeanine Pirro Drama

Just days after a controversial argument between The View host Whoopi Goldberg and former judge Jeanine Pirro, the ABC talk show announced its second upcoming departure in less than a week.

According to a Too Fab report, The View panelist Sara Haines plans to leave the show this fall to join ABC’s third hour of Good Morning America. Haines joins former Live With Kelly star Michael Strahan in the timeslot. The network plans to extend its favorite morning show into a third hour to replace the cooking show The Chew, which at one point replaced the network’s long-running soap operas.

The third hour of GMA begins on September 10 at 1 pm, and many wonder if people will hang around to continue watching the morning show in the afternoon.

Haines joins her co-host Paula Faris in exiting the embattled talk show. Last week, ABC News president James Goldston told staff members in a memo that Faris is “expanding her reporting portfolio to cover the most consequential stories of the day, help lead the charge on breaking news and focus on key bookings. She’ll continue to be an important part of the GMA family and appear across all of ABC News, and she’s gearing up for the launch of a podcast on faith to explore what unites people of all backgrounds even in these divisive times. To have time to cover stories in-depth, Paula will leave the weekend editions of GMA and The View at the end of this season.”

So after Whoopi goes on air and exposes her for all the lies she's been telling on FOX news about what happened at The View, all of a sudden she wants to "agree to disagree" and "close the book" on this incident. Girl bye. https://t.co/9N0tLAFgOu — Chris Evans ???? (@notcapnamerica) July 22, 2018

The remaining panelists on the show include Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain. Inquisitr reported that last week, Goldberg shut down Pirro on an episode of the show when the former judge joined the women to discuss her new book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals. In fact, things got so heated, that Goldberg shouted over Pirro telling her “bye” and effectively ending the interview and pushing the talk show to commercial break.

The argument came after Pirro said something about “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and pointed at Goldberg. The co-host took extreme exception to that, and she exploded. Goldberg said, “Listen, I’m 62-years-old. There have been a lot of people in office that I didn’t agree with. But I have never, ever seen anything like this. I have never seen anybody whip up such hate. I have never seen anybody be so dismissive. What I suffer from is the inability to figure out how to fix that, that’s my issue.”

When Pirro brought up illegal immigrants who murder American children, Goldberg couldn’t take any more, and she ended the interview. Later, the women had more words backstage.

It looks like The View will look different this fall, but so far Goldberg plans to remain with the talk show that Barbara Walters started in 1997.