Teen Says He Was Scammed While Playing ‘Fortnite’

The teen's mother has filed a complaint with the game's creator.

One Ohio mom and her son are sharing their story to bring awareness to others about the possibility of being scammed while playing online video games after their own experience with scammers. According to reports from CBS New York, 13-year-old Jake Bates says he was convinced by a fellow Fortnite player to share his username and password. In exchange for the information, the nefarious player promised young Bates would be given free skins and accessories for his Fortnite avatar.

Fortnite was created by Epic Games and allows players from all over the world to chat live while playing together to find weapons and resources while trying to avoid being killed as they attack other players/teams.

Reports from 9to5Mac say the game has already earned over $1 billion through in-game purchases alone. Users are able to download and play the for free but additional skins and dance moves cost real money. Bates had his mother’s credit card linked to the game and had already spent over $300 of his own money to pick up new clothes for his avatar.

Amy Bates says the scammer earned her son’s trust over a time before asking for his login information.

“And when he logged into his account he took everything over,” she said. “The guy took over his account, but also took over his email account and changed the passwords, changed the recovery passwords and the phone number.”

The gamer also had access to Bates’ credit card and other personal information.

Bates said she wants to spread the story of her son’s experience to warn other parents about potential scammers preying on their children while online.

“It says on the game not to give your information out and, you know, I’m like it’s a lesson learned,” she said.

Still, she has filed a complaint about the incident with the developers of the game.

In the end, the scammer ended up killing off Bates’ avatar, which he had invested countless hours and hundreds of dollars into leveling-up.

