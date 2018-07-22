Cannibal Ate Girlfriend’s Roasted Brain And Drank Her Blood After Killing Her

Obsessed with serial killers, one Russian man recreated scenarios he had read about on the web.

A man on trial in Russia told the court that he was trying to “get inspiration to write poetry” when he allegedly killed and then ate a part of his girlfriend.

On March 8, 2017, Dmitry Luchin went to his girlfriend Olga Budunova’s apartment in Valdai to celebrate International Women’s Day over some “romantic” drinks of wine, reported the Mirror.

Sometime during their date, the 21-year-old allegedly decided to kill his 45-year-old lover by smashing her over the head with a wine bottle an astounding 25 times.

According to Metro, Alexandra Dedova, a witness at the crime scene who heard Luchin’s initial testimony to the police (a common practice in Russia), said that he used blood from Budunova’s cracked skull to draw a sign on her door in order to “summon the devil.”

“He waited for five minutes, but the devil did not appear,” said the 21-year-old.

“Next he took the meat cleaver and smashed her skull to the brain. He cut pieces out of her brain. He roasted and ate them…. Then [he] poured a glass of her blood and drank [it].”

“I liked the taste of her brain,” Luchin reportedly told police during his confession.

Next, according to prosecutor Olga Bondarenko, he “cut out her stomach, and chopped off her ears.”

Russian who ate his girlfriend's brain 'turned into a cannibal after reading about ritual murders online' https://t.co/8eVbYawXet — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 20, 2018

“One [ear] he put into her mouth, the other into the cat’s bowl,” she said.

Some reports also say he cut off her nipples, sliced her throat open, and sexually abused his former girlfriend’s corpse with an empty wine bottle.

Luchin, who was formerly in his country’s army, allegedly said that all of these vile acts gave him sexual pleasure.

Last fall, the Daily Mail reported that investigators said Luchin stayed in Budunova’s home for about six more hours after killing her and then left with her tablet computer, a can of hairspray, and 150 rubles.

According to the Mirror, prosecutors claimed that the young man planned the ritualistic cannibalistic murder after becoming obsessed with serial killers after reading about the murderers on the internet, including the notorious Jeffrey Dahmer, who raped, murdered, and dismembered 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991.

Alex Malikov / Shutterstock

Prosecutors also revealed in court that Luchin was a subscriber of an online website called “World of Maniacs and Serial Killers.”

Luchin, who was deemed “sane” enough to stand trial, had asked if it could be held behind closed doors, but the judge refused his request.

“This has to be the most appalling murder anyone can imagine,” said one policeman assigned to the case.

If convicted of the murder and desecration of the dead, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.