Buzz Aldrin Opts To Not Attend 50th Anniversary Of Moon Landing Gala

Buzz Aldrin, the second astronaut to walk on the moon, was not in attendance last night for the Apollo gala, which was the symbolic lead-in to a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first time humans landed on the moon.

As reported by ABC News, the 88-year-old former space-explorer is clearly one of the main people of interest at the annual black-tie event held to honor his actions half a century ago. On top of that, the gala is actually sponsored by the former NASA astronaut’s nonprofit foundation ShareSpace, whose goal is to raise funds to aid in STEM education as well as help bolster children’s continued interest in space exploration.

However, despite the event being blatantly promoted on Aldrin’s foundation’s website, the astronaut still was nowhere to be found at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, July 21.

While there was no solid reasoning given for his absence from this specific event, rumors have been circulating that Aldrin allegedly filed a lawsuit back in June against two of his children, Andrew and Jan Aldrin, as well as his business manager Christina Korp.

Official statement from Andy and Jan Aldrin released by the Buzz Aldrin Space Foundation regarding @TheRealBuzz Buzz Aldrin pic.twitter.com/I6gNPquQlc — NASA Watch (@NASAWatch) June 26, 2018

Aldrin alleged actions of elder exploitation and financial exploitation taken against him, subsequently accusing his children of using his personal credit cards without his knowledge or consent, as well as reportedly attempting to gain control of the Buzz Aldrin brand.

Both of the famed astronaut’s children vehemently denied the allegations in a letter to the Wall Street Journal, explaining that they have reason to believe that their elderly father is being manipulated and coerced into these shocking legal actions by his new managers, who formed a new company called Buzz Aldrin Ventures in April.

The response letter issued by the younger Aldrin states, “Let it be clear that every one of these allegations are products of the increased confusion and memory loss that Dad has demonstrated in recent years… the responsibility for this outrageous lawsuit rests with those would seek to leverage his condition for their own agenda.”

“We dearly love and respect our father and want him to return to us so we can continue our mission together to advance his dreams and legacy within the space program today, and with generations of explorers to come,” the statement continued.

However, despite his lack of attendance, Aldrin shared a seemingly good-spirited tweet on Saturday in regards to the momentous anniversary.

“I was on the Moon!” The former explorer responded to the original tweet which had inquired “Where were you” during the historical space voyage.