Kelly Ripa Shares Stunning Pic Of Form-Fitting Strapless Black Gown At Comic-Con

Kelly Ripa rocked a little black dress as she posed for pics at this weekend’s Comic-Con in San Diego, according to the Live With Kelly and Ryan host’s Instagram feed. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Ripa was tagged to moderate the Riverdale panel at Hall H on Sunday.

In the image, Kelly snuggles up close to hubby Mark Consuelos, who stars in the hit series Riverdale. Consuelos donned tight white jeans and paired them with a bright red v-neck sweater that has purple accents at the neck and the ends of the sleeves, which are pushed up nearly to the actor’s elbows to show his generously hair-dusted forearms. He appears to be wearing black sneakers with white accents in the photo.

Consuelos has his left arm curled around behind Kelly, with his fingertips just showing as his hand rests above her right hip on her trim waist. The two are standing close enough that their hips and shoulders seem to touch, but Kelly’s silhouette is not obscured.

Kelly herself is wearing a black, form-fitting, tea-length strapless cocktail dress, which appears to be shirred around the waist and falls in graceful folds to the mid-calf. Just a hint of cleavage can be seen, and Ripa sports a natural-looking tan.

For accessories, Kelly seems to be wearing demure earrings. She appears to have some sort of a heavy bracelet on her left wrist, which holds a muted clutch with a dangling decoration. Her high heels have multiple straps and appear to be a shimmery black, and she sports a bright red pedicure.

Kelly’s makeup was muted and natural looking, with eyelashes that popped a little. Her hair was styled in a loose yet tidy wave, parted on the right with sweeping side bangs. Her smile was happy but not as wide as that of Consuelo’s, who flashed a cheeky grin at the camera.

The image gained traction swiftly among Ripa’s 1.9 million followers on Instagram, garnering almost 28,000 likes and over 300 comments.

“The beautiful couple❤️❤️ And the tight white pants!” one follower commented.

“Few men can rock the white jean so well,” said another.

“What a beautiful couple!!!!! Love your dress too!!!❤️❤️❤️,” a third mentioned.

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and eloped the following spring. The power couple have now been together for over 20 years, and have three children together. Ripa is producing Geek Girls Rising.