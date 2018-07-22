Sean Spicer Writes Memoir About Time In The White House

In an interview with the Washington Post, former press secretary Sean Spicer spoke about his new book “The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President” and his time in the White House.

Spicer, 46, is a husband and father of two. Prior to his short time as the Trump administration’s first press secretary, he’d been a communications strategist and political pundit. But in 2016, his life changed when he accepted the role with the White House. Even before his departure after just six months, he became the subject of much scrutiny. Many in the press lambasted him for comments inferring that Hitler sent Jewish people to “Holocaust centers,” his aggression towards the news media, and saying “sometimes we can disagree with the facts.”

His constant gaffes and marked annoyance with the press served as an inspiration for actress Melissa McCarthy, played him several times on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

When asked about his time in the White House, Spicer said he was “honored” to serve as press secretary, but has no desire to return.

“I enjoyed my time, but from a personal and a family standpoint I have no desire to do that again,” he said.

He spoke about how uncomfortable it was to have his every word scrutinized, saying that he now cautions people who may be considering joining the Trump administration. But that doesn’t mean Spicer’s loyalty to the Trump administration has ceased. He said that he feels both liberals and conservatives are at fault for the nation’s tensions and that it isn’t right to “paint everything with a broad brush.”

He adds that he feels Trump should be kinder, but that he understands why he has not yet done so.

“I think that it’s because he constantly feels under attack and not given credit for achievements when they are fairly expected.”

Spicer acknowledges that Trump conducts himself as a salesman, but says that his methodology often “makes a lot more sense” than the more formal, or historical protocols of the presidential office.

“His view is, ‘Great, I don’t care how it’s supposed to work. I’m going to do it my way,'” Spicer said.

When presented with the statistic that Trump has made “3,200 false or misleading claims since taking office,” he said it was “exaggerated hyperbole.”

Trump tweeted a ringing endorsement of the book, calling it “great” and saying that “It is a story told with both heart and knowledge.”

Spicer’s book will release on July 24th.