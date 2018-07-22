Police Searching For University Of Iowa Student Mollie Tibbetts Who Disappeared While Jogging

The 20-year-old was last seen when she went out for a run Wednesday night.

Police are struggling for leads in the disappearance of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. A University of Iowa student, she hasn’t been seen since about 10 p.m. Wednesday night. ABCNews reports that she was dog sitting with her boyfriend Dalton Jack that night at a home that’s located in Brooklyn, which is located about 70 miles east of Des Moines. She left to go for a run and has not been seen since then. Jack says that she sent him a Snapchat before she disappeared. She seemed to be fine in that Snapchat.

Tibbetts’ relatives first became concerned about her safety when she failed to report to work Thursday. Her aunt, Kim Calderwood said it was not at all like the young woman she described as “very responsible and conscientious.”

As they struggle to find clues for Tibbetts’ whereabouts, police are leaving no stone unturned. Most of Brooklyn is farmland full barns, dirt roads, and cornfields. Hundreds of volunteers have joined in the search but have so far turned up nothing. Authorities have also searched the area by helicopter to no avail.

Investigators are also looking into possible electronic means of tracking down her location. Jack provided two possibilities, saying, “She might have a FitBit on and she might have her cellphone, but obviously we’ve tried just calling her but it’s either off or dead so it would go straight to voicemail.” Officials are also working with the university to gain access to Tibbett’s laptop and online accounts that may provide an electronic footprint of her current location.

UI student Mollie Tibbetts went missing on Wednesday. She was last seen in Brooklyn, Iowa. https://t.co/yqYsHVIjQa — The Daily Iowan (@TheDailyIowan) July 20, 2018

Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel states that nothing is being ruled out at this point in the investigation according to a report from Sky News. That includes the possibility that she may show up with the whole thing being a misunderstanding. He said, “We’re hoping that she’s somewhere with a friend and she’ll show up Monday or Tuesday and everything will get back to normal.”

Mollie Tibbetts is described as 5-feet, 2-inches in height and about 120 pounds in weight. She has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, the young woman was wearing gym shorts, a black sports bra, and running shoes. Her cousin Emily Heaston has set up a Facebook page to assist in finding Tibbetts. She said that a home-to-home search that has already been conducted is expected to be repeated because many people were not home during the original canvas, likely because they were participating in the ground search.