‘Big Brother 20’ Week 4 Spoilers: POV Winner Revealed

Who will they save?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20 episodes not yet aired.

The Power of Veto competition for Week 4 of the current season of Big Brother took place yesterday and a winner has been crowned. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Sam is the week’s current Head of Household and nominated Haleigh and Kaitlyn for eviction.

Faysal was crowned the POV winner after being chosen at random to play in the competition by his crush, Haleigh. According to the live feeds, Big Brother legend Rachel Reilly hosted the POV competition, but the exact challenge hasn’t been revealed at this time.

The Big Brother fandom on Twitter had a field day after Faysal won the POV because he has been in somewhat of a love triangle between Haleigh and Kaitlyn since day one. Although his true feelings lie with Haleigh, he has been very close to Kaitlyn. Kaitlyn’s paranoia has taken over since the POV victory, even causing the life coach to consider self-evicting herself.

A live feeds Twitter account which documents the season’s winners of HOH, POV, and who is going on the block revealed that Faysal was this week’s winner, in addition to revealing his plans of who he would like to save. The account documents conversations from the live feeds word-for-word, and according to the feeds, Faysal is currently planning to save Haleigh over Kaitlyn.

“Don’t tell anyone I’m taking you off the block,” Faysal admitted to Haleigh.

The 21-year-old Texan promised she wouldn’t let anyone know of Faysal’s plans, and so far mum’s been the word. The POV ceremony will take place on Monday where if Faysal follows through on his promise to Haleigh, Sam will be forced to put another player up for elimination.

Faysal- Dont tell anyone I am taking you off of the block. Haleigh- I'm not #BB20 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 22, 2018

Sam has already promised safety to Brett, Angela, Rachel, and Tyler in case Faysal changes the nominations. This would leave Rockstar, Bayleigh, Scottie, Kaycee, and JC as potential nominees.

No matter who goes home this week, Sam’s power app will come into play. The welder won the season’s first advantage, which granted her the ability to return to the game if she herself was evicted, or she could save another houseguest who was eliminated. Rumors suggest the evicted houseguest does not come back automatically but has to complete some sort of puzzle to be able to reenter the house. Since Sam did not use the power in the first three weeks, it will automatically be used in the fourth week when it expires.

Big Brother airs tonight on CBS at 9 p.m. EST.