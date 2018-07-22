‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For July 23-27: Hilary Needs A Miracle & So Does Phyllis

Genoa City needs a miracle next week - more than one.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 23 through 27 bring an intense week as Hilary fights for her life and her friends and family rally around her to provide strength and comfort. Plus, other relationships in Genoa City struggle when people make one bad decision after another, and it could mean the end for a few.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) lost her and Devon’s (Bryton James) baby after the crash she had when she and Lily (Christel Khalil) argued so badly over Shauna (Camryn Munn) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry). While Lily is wracked with guilt over taking her eyes off the road and driving while continuing the argument, Hilary faces her own guilt over the incident. She realizes that she should’ve been Shauna’s guardian and not her friend. Perhaps she should’ve been stricter and made sure Shauna wasn’t having Charlie over when the adults were gone.

Of course, fighting for her life becomes even more important than worrying over her guilt, and that takes center stage along with her lifetime of memories with Devon. Later in the week, the two look back at the time they spent together, and Devon makes a tearful but heartfelt proposal to Hilary, and it looks like she might say yes, but will it be in time? All they can do is hope for a miracle.

Next week on #YR, Phyllis and Nick make a pact and Devon makes a big proposal. pic.twitter.com/C85Gia9Bxe — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) make a pact to keep their night of passion between themselves. While they don’t regret it, they both know that they love other people. Unfortunately, Kyle (Michael Mealor) arrives at the wrong time and realizes something is up, which leads to additional drama for Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson). While Kyle might not realize that Nick was Phyllis’s partner for the night, that news is sure to come out eventually. It is Genoa City after all, and secrets like that don’t stay quiet for long.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) enjoyed a lovely little reunion, but their budding relationship could be over before it even properly begins again because Tessa’s keeping a huge secret, according to She Knows Soaps.

Mariah’s already in a bad state over Hilary’s accident, and then when Tessa ends a date early for work reasons, Mariah cannot take it when she sees Tessa hugging another woman. In fact, she completely comes undone, and it’s possible that any secrets could mean this second chance never gets off the ground for Mariah and Tessa.

