Watch Liverpool Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Live Online

UEFA Champions League finalists Liverpool face their first major challenge of the 2018 preseason when they face Manager Jurgen Klopp's previous club, Borussia Dortmund, on Sunday.

The high-profile preseason International Champions Cup competition continues Sunday when UEFA Champions League finalists Liverpool make their 2018 debut in the globe-spanning event, facing the Bundesliga team formerly managed by current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, Borussia Dortmund, in a match that will live stream from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Both teams will get a run in the UEFA Champions League again this season, with Liverpool finishing fourth in the English Premier League, and Borussia Dortmund also placed fourth in the German top flight, as Sky Sports records. The last time the two sides met in a competitive match came in the second-tier European competition, the UEFA Europa League, in 2016, when the Premier League side won the two-legged quarterfinal tie on aggregate.

Liverpool has already played four preseason friendlies in England, and each saw Klopp take full advantage of the mass substitutions allowed in warm-up matches, fielding what amounted to completely different teams in each half of every game, according to the Liverpool FC official news site.

Klopp plans to take essentially the same approach in Sunday’s match, despite the higher profile of the game which will be played in the United States.

“It looks like we will maybe change again in half-time completely [for] the last time maybe, but like I said, we have to settle [in the U.S.] first and foremost,” Klopp said. “Then of course so far we’ve trained a lot, big intensity, long sessions, all that stuff.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (c) plans to make wholesale changes at halftime in Sunday’s International Champions Cup match. Jan Kruger / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 75,000-seat Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, July 22. In the Pacific Time Zone, that start time will be 1 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Star striker Mo Salah has rejoined the club after his country, Egypt, saw an early exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But Klopp does not plan to throw him into the mix just yet, according to the This is Anfield site. Senegalese winger Sadio Mane will also sit out the game, despite accompanying the team to North Carolina for the start of Liverpool’s U.S. tour.

Watch Klopp discuss the prospect of facing his old team once again in the video below, courtesy of the official Liverpool FC site.

To watch a live stream of the exciting preseason Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund International Champions Cup match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund International Champions Cup showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Liverpool-Dortmund game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live, with a subscription to Premier TV, using the Premier TV Player.