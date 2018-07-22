Katharine McPhee Shows Off Engagement Ring In Selfie Tribute To Her Late Father

The talented entertainer has had a whirlwind month with both happiness and sadness.

Katharine McPhee is “celebrating life and not forgetting love” in her newest Instagram selfie.

The actress and singer, who is currently starring in the Broadway musical Waitress, took to social media to talk about one of the last discussions she had with her father, Daniel McPhee, before he passed away from unknown causes on July 15.

“It’s been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support,” she started off the Instagram caption.

“My dad was so happy for me,” she continued, referring to her recent engagement to David Foster.

“My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation. And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has become my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that ‘death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.’ So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love. ❤️”

The accompanying photograph was a close-up selfie in which McPhee is covering most of her makeup-free face with her left hand, proudly displaying the diamond engagement ring Foster proposed to her with.

The two got engaged during their recent vacation to Europe, TMZ confirmed on July 3.

That same day, the star of the recently canceled CBS series Scorpion shared part of a text message with Just Jared’s Jared Eng in which she revealed that Foster asked her to marry him “at the top of this mountain in Anacapri.”

“Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me,” she said in the series of texts that she did a screenshot of and then posted on Instagram.

????Yup!! A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

The 34-year-old former American Idol star and the 68-year-old music producer reportedly began dating in mid-2017.

This will be McPhee’s second marriage. She previously wed producer Nick Cokas on Feb. 2, 2008. She filed for divorce in 2014, after being separated for one year, and it was finalized in February of 2016.

As for Foster, this will be his fifth marriage. He finalized the divorce from his most recent wife, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, in May of 2017.

He has five daughters, including Sara and Erin Foster who starred together in the VH1 reality TV series Barely Famous from 2015 to 2016.

No word yet as to when McPhee and Foster will hold their wedding ceremony.

She is currently slated to end her Broadway run in Waitress on Aug. 19.