Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Gifted Lavish Cottage From The Queen, ‘The Daily Mail’ Reports

The couple could soon be moving into Adelaide cottage, a home that once belonged to Princess Margaret's lover

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly getting a new home thanks to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Daily Mail reports that the newly minted Duke and Duchess will soon be moving into Adelaide Cottage, the home that once belonged to Princess Margaret’s lover, Group Captain Peter Townsend.

If you watch Netflix’s The Crown, you’ll remember that the princess and the captain kept their relationship secret because Townsend was married. Their romance only became public after his divorce. There was also a 16-year age difference between the two. Queen Elizabeth did not approve of the match and both Townsend and Margaret moved on to marry other people.

Hopefully, Meghan and Harry can fill Townsend’s old cottage with new and happy memories.

While the word cottage can evoke images of a quaint log cabin in the wood, the royal couple’s potential new house is anything but. According to The Daily Mail, the house features a “coved ceiling” and “gilded dolphins and rope ornament from a 19th Century Royal yacht,” in one of the bedrooms.

There’s also an ornate fireplace made in the Graeco-Egyptian style.

The Adelaide cottage is located in the Home Park at Windsor and is close to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s private residence. Meghan and Harry will be able to have easy and unphotographed access to Windsor Castle thanks to seven private gated entrances. It’s also close to one of Harry’s preferred spots, the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

The new move means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will leave Nottingham cottage the place where their relationship blossomed. In their engagement announcement interview, they revealed that they spent a lot of time at the cottage to maintain their privacy. The home probably holds a lot of sentimental value for the couple as it’s the spot where Prince Harry proposed while they were trying to cook a chicken dinner.

Meghan and Harry were last seen at an exhibition that celebrated Nelson Mandela’s centennial but they will be going on tour soon. In the fall, they are scheduled to visit Commonwealth countries like New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji, among others. There are reports that they are planning a trip to the U.S as soon as next year, according to Us Weekly.

An alleged Kensington palace source said that Meghan and Harry might visit California, New York City, and Washington D.C. The trip to California should be special to the Duchess since it’s her home state.

The young royals recently completed their first trip overseas when they visited The Republic of Ireland.