Teenage Trump Supporter Harassed And Spit On For Wearing MAGA Hat In Seattle [Video]

"Get the f**k out of this city!"

A teenager visiting Seattle was harassed and possibly spat-upon by a couple of passers-by for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, The Hill is reporting. The event was caught on video.

Ashton Hess, 17, is from Illinois but has been spending his summer vacation in Washington state. Last week he was in Seattle, waiting for a ride outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery when a couple of people, identified in his YouTube video as “GREEN-HAIRED ‘NON-BINARY’ LEFTISTS,” took exception to his hat.

“This guy just runs up and hits me in the head, knocking my hat off … he took off down the street with it, spit on it and threw it in the street, and he turned around and started cursing at me for no reason.”

According to The Washington Examiner, the two alleged assailants were a man and a woman. The woman told the teen “you’re not welcome here.” The man was a little more direct.

“Get the f**k out this city.”

Hess kept his cool while the alleged assault took place, telling the passer-by that their actions were unnecessary and unprovoked.

Picking up his hat after the passer-by had walked away, Hess found what appeared to be spit on it.

Hess told a Seattle radio station why he put the video on YouTube.

“I want to expose the left for what they do … We have a First Amendment right to believe in whatever we want, and when that stuff gets out about the left side doing things like that, I do think it hurts them more than it helps them.”

As it turns out, an individual has owned up to the alleged assault. In a tweet, a Twitter user with the handle @3thanshane, who identifies as non-binary and who appears to resemble the green-haired assailant in the video, seems almost proud of what they did.

“Just ripped a MAGA hat off some white kid and spit all over it n threw it in traffic n the whole time his mom n him just yelling “OMG THAT GUY TOOK MY HAT”and starting to tear up”

It is not clear, as of this writing, if any arrests have been made in this case.

Ashton is not the first teenager this summer to be assaulted for wearing a MAGA hat. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Texas teen Hunter Richard was at a San Antonio Whataburger when an assailant allegedly cursed at him and pulled his MAGA hat off of his head.