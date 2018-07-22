Woman Killed By Double Murder Suspect During Hostage Situation Inside Trader Joe’s Identified

Victim identified as 27-year-old Melyda Corado, a Trader Joe's employee

The victim shot and killed during the Trader Joe’s standoff in Silver Lake on Saturday afternoon has been identified, according to NBC 12. Melyda Corado was an employee of the store, and her identity was confirmed by her brother, Alberto Corado.

“She was the person I loved most in the world. She was never anyone but herself. For better or worse, she was herself.”

Around 40-50 people were trapped when a gunman, who ran from police after shooting his girlfriend and grandmother, crashed a stolen car in front of the store. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and police, and he raced inside to barricade himself and begin a nearly three-hour standoff.

Hostages trickled out of the building in small groups over the next few hours. SWAT team members carried children and a dog to safety, and one employee effected the escape of his co-workers and himself by dropping a ladder out of a second story window.

The standoff ended around 6:30 p.m. local time, when remaining hostages reportedly convinced him to hand over his gun. He asked for handcuffs and surrendered to the police. The suspect handcuffed himself and surrendered to police three hours after it all began.

The single fatality has been confirmed by Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said one woman was shot and killed inside the store. Police Chief Michael Moore said attempts by paramedics to revive her failed. WFLA 8 reported on the victim on their Facebook Page on Sunday.

Early Sunday, the victim’s brother, Minneapolis resident Alberto Corado, spoke to CNN. He identified the slain woman as his sister, 27-year-old Melyda “Mely” Corado, and told CNN she had been working at the Trader Joe’s location for four to five years.

Corado said he had been worried about his sister earlier in the day. Alberto and Melyda’s sister, Grissel Vimbela, had retweeted his plea for information.

if anyone has information please let me know. we are trying to get ahold of our sister. https://t.co/MeUNei42vt — Grissel Vimbela (@GrisVimbela) July 22, 2018

Corado later updated his Twitter feed with the news that his sister was gone.

I’m sad to say she didn’t make it. My baby sister. My world. I appreciate the retweets and the love. Please respect my family’s privacy as we are still coming to terms with this. #TraderJoes #SilverLake — Albert Corado (@digitalurn) July 22, 2018

Trader Joe’s issued a statement, as reported by ABC News.

“Our hearts are broken over what happened today. This has been an incredible trauma, and our thoughts are with our Crew Members and customers. Our focus is on doing whatever we can to support them at this time. We appreciate everything Los Angeles law enforcement did to ensure an end to this ordeal.”

According to reports by the Associated Press and CNN, the suspect’s grandmother underwent surgery and is in stable condition. The girlfriend suffered only a grazing wound and is in fair condition. Six other individuals were taken to the hospital from the Trader Joe’s location, but none of them had been shot and all were in fine condition.