Evangelical Leader Tony Perkins Says It Was A Mistake To Strike Down Laws Outlawing Sodomy And Homosexuality

The Trump ally also said that LGBT activism will lead to pedophilia.

Evangelical leader Tony Perkins, who Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell recently appointed to serve as a United States Commissioner on International Religious Freedom, says it was a mistake to strike down laws criminalizing homosexuality, reports Pink News.

Perkins heads the Family Research Council (FRC), a Christian conservative think tank which has been one of the staunchest critics of LGBT inclusion for the last 35 years. Writing on FRC’s website, Perkins mourned Don’s Ask Don’t Tell, a law which attempted to end witch hunts against homosexual military personnel, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Lawrence v. Texas, which had struck down sodomy laws in 14 states back in 2003.

The evangelical leader, who is known to be a strong Trump ally, equated homosexuality with incest and prostitution, going on to argue that the goal of LGBT activism is not making same-sex marriage legal everywhere, but end the concept of marriage and family as we know it. In what was a stretch even by his often dismal standards, Perkins wrote that LGBT activism will eventually lead to a society with no “moral” boundaries, even insinuating that the movement intends to bring pedophilia to the mainstream.

Trump ally Tony Perkins says decriminalising homosexuality was 'a mistake' https://t.co/6IINhjJDmo — PinkNews (@PinkNews) July 21, 2018

“With prophetic insight,” Perkins wrote about the late justice Antonin Scalia, “he explained how six justices had just given the far-Left the only hammer they’d need to destroy thousands of years of human history.”

“Anyone being intellectually honest knew this was where LGBT extremists were pushing America. Of course, for years the media laughed off groups like FRC who warned that the Left’s goal isn’t same-sex marriage but any kind of marriage. The country finally realized – too late – that this isn’t about two people who love each other. It’s about obliterating every moral and cultural boundary humans have ever known.”

This is, of course, not the first time that Perkins has expressed such blatantly abhorrent views. In fact, his history of supporting anti-LGBT propaganda and lobbying against laws advocating rights for homosexual people has made him one of Trump administration’s trusted allies. As of now, FRC is fighting in court to keep its discussions with the Trump administration private after it was subpoenaed to turn over documents relating to its work on the transgender troop ban.

The organization is also believed to have provided anti-science advice to the administration, later rubbished by medical and military professionals, which argued that including transgender people in the military would make the armed forces weak because they are more prone to anxiety and substance abuse.

Perkins himself is known for expressing bizarre views amounting to pure hatred against LGBT people, at one point arguing that homosexuals ultimately wanted to send Christians to concentration camps.