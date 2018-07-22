Bristol Palin Posts New Photo With Baby Daughter Amid ‘Teen Mom’ Firestorm

The newly cast MTV star takes some beach time after announcing her controversial TV role.

Bristol Palin is in total mom mode. The newly hired Teen Mom OG star posted a new photo with her youngest daughter, one-year-old Atlee Bay, as Teen Mom alums and fans tripped out over her hiring on the longtime MTV reality show.

Bristol, the oldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, posted a photo of herself holding little Atlee, who looks less than thrilled in the shot. The photo, which was taken on the beach, is captioned with,” I feel ya girl.”

Palin’s Instagram feed is filled with photos of her three kids. In addition to Atlee, Bristol is mom to a 9-year-old son, Tripp, and 2-year-old daughter, Sailor Grace. Palin married Sailor and Atlee’s father, Dakota Meyer, in 2016, while Tripp is the product of Bristol’s high school romance with Levi Johnston.

While Bristol’s current relationship status with her daughters’ father is unclear, as recently as late June she posted a family pic to Instagram taken on Sailor’s first day of soccer which shows her posing with the U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient.

“Biggest mom FAIL,” Palin wrote. “Didn’t realize it would be an almost hour drive for a 30 min practice. One speeding ticket later for daddy…”

But Bristol’s husband recently posted a photo of himself holding Sailor with a caption that he is missing his “loves.” Meyer also recently removed the word “husband” from his Instagram profile, while Bristol changed her surname back to Palin.

i feel ya girl #mylove A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on Jul 21, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT

Dakota Meyer has not yet commented on Bristol’s casting on Teen Mom, but plenty of other people have. Fired Teen Mom alums Farrah Abraham and David Eason are fired up over her casting. According to Hollywood Life , Eason blasted MTV for hiring Palin after “all of her homophobic and racist remarks,” referencing a blog post in which she ranted about same-sex marriage.

Farrah Abraham also weighed in on the newest Teen Mom star, telling TMZ she is “shocked” producers for the show sought Palin out. Farrah went so far as to say she is concerned for the safety of Bristol and her family under the eye of Trump-hating Teen Mom producer Morgan Freeman.

In addition, many longtime Teen Mom fans are slamming the casting of Bristol Palin on the new season of the show. Some pointed out that the mom of three didn’t appear on any of the previous 16 and Pregnant or Teen Mom series, so she shouldn’t be considered OG.

Loved watching @TeenMom_OG, but I refuse to watch anything with Bristol Palin. A lot of fans feel the same way. I’ll find something else to watch that night. #homophobia #Hypocrite — Kristin (@K_dubs) July 20, 2018

I love #TeenMomOG but will not watch with hypocrite Bristol Palin, who preached abstinence despite being sexually actively and having multiple children out of wedlock. #TeenMom is about honesty so I just can’t. — Jamie ♥ (@JamieMBlanchard) July 19, 2018

So in one of the most desperate moves in reality show history #TeenMomOG is adding the hypocrites hypocritical daughter Bristol Palin to the show. She NEVER struggled as a teen mom. This is a ridiculous publicity stunt. — Dee Lamarr Shines (@DeeLamarrShines) July 20, 2018

How can Bristol Palin join Teen Mom OG when she has had nothing to do with the 16&Pregnant / Teen Mom franchise … — Alexis (@alexisblair38) July 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Bristol’s mom Sarah is thrilled about her daughter’s latest TV gig. Palin told TMZ she thinks Bristol is “a great messenger for kind of overcoming a challenge and doing well in life,” and she didn’t rule out a cameo on the MTV reality show.

Bristol Palin will join original cast members Amber Portwood, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell when Teen Mom OG returns to MTV this fall— for a reported $250,000 payday,Us Weekly reports.