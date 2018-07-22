Prince George Celebrates 5th Birthday, Here’s How He Celebrated His First 4

The eldest Cambridge kid will celebrate another happy birthday with his royal family.

Prince George is celebrating a milestone birthday. The eldest Cambridge child turned five years old on July 22. To mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a smiley new official portrait of their firstborn taken by photographer Matt Porteus. The royal couple thanked well-wishers for all of the “lovely” messages sent to commemorate their young son’s birthday, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born in the private maternity unit of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington on July 22, 2013. The royal family is known to traditionally release a new photo of the birthday boy to celebrate his big day, but many royal watchers are also interested in the celebratory festivities that accompany Prince George’s birthday.

According to a report by Australian news site News.com, future king Prince George is currently rumored to be on holiday with his parents, Prince William and Duchess Catherine. A fifth birthday party for the young prince could be taking place in the Caribbean, as the family of five (in addition to George, the royal couple are parents to Charlotte, 3, and Louis, 3 months) are reportedly taking a summer vacation at the exclusive island of Mustique.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages ???? ???? @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/KJ4c73ospG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2018

But an insider told Life & Style that Kate Middleton was also planning “a lavish $100,000” surprise birthday party for George in the gardens of Kensington Palace. The palace insider dished that there will be “‘lots of toy cars,” including “mini Ferraris for George and his friends to drive around the gardens in.'”

“There will be hundreds of balloons and a huge Lego area where the kids can build. And Kate also plans to set up a little fairground and a bouncy house,” the source said, adding, that the party would feature magicians and pizza makers and a colorful, custom-made birthday cake.

As for past birthdays, the royal children may not always celebrate with splashy clown parties or bouncy houses, but they have had birthday parties away from the public eye. According to Express, both George and Charlotte have celebrated their birthdays with family and friends.

For Prince George’s first birthday in 2014, a quiet tea party was reportedly arranged at Kensington Palace. William and Kate also shared photos of the little royal enjoying an outing to the National History Museum.

In 2015, Prince George’s second birthday party was held at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. While close family members were invited to the event, many royal family members were busy with official duties and were unable to attend. Prince William was granted time off to celebrate his son’s second birthday, and some young children also celebrated with the toddler prince.

For Prince George’s third birthday in 2016, the royal family released several photos of the happy day, including a now-famous shot of the young prince feeding the family’s dog Lupo an ice cream while they sat on a picnic blanket.

Finally, last year for Prince George’s fourth birthday, the family capped off an official tour of Poland and Germany. Photos of George showed him smiling from the cockpit of a helicopter.