iPhone X: 2018 Phones Might Come With Exclusive, ‘Must-Have’ Accessory, Per ‘Macotakara’

Due to a lack of supply, the rumored 18-watt fast chargers are not expected to be sold separately for the meantime, as further noted by the Japanese blog site.

In about two months from now, Apple will be unveiling its new iPhone X line, which is rumored to include a budget variant and two flagship-level phones with varying screen sizes. For the latter two devices, reports suggest that they will be coming with upgraded specifications and new features, and for the latter category, the latest buzz behind the scenes hints that iPhone X models for 2018 will come with a “must-have” accessory that might only be sold with the devices, and not separately, at least for the meantime.

Citing a report from Japanese Apple news and rumor blog Macotakara, the Express wrote on Sunday that the new iPhone X models are expected to come with a fast “supercharger” that will allow users to charge their devices faster than ever before. While current iPhones ship with a five-watt charger, this year’s devices will reportedly include an 18-watt “supercharger” that offers substantially more power than existing accessories.

The above report, however, suggests that there might be a key incentive for consumers to buy a new iPhone X for the 2018 model year, rather than stick to their old devices. According to the Express, the “must-have” charger will only be available out of the box with the purchase of a new phone. At the moment, Apple reportedly doesn’t have enough resources to make enough “superchargers” to be stocked in stores and sold separately. That could mean those who don’t buy a new iPhone this year will have no choice but to take the conventional route and use the older five-watt chargers for their devices.

New 2018 iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9: All the rumors on specs, price, release date.???? Article via: @CNET https://t.co/pJ1jYF5CfR — The Apple Doctor (@AppleDoctorZA) July 22, 2018

The new report comes shortly after photos of the purported “supercharger” accessory first emerged, showing off a bulkier, more rounded design than that of the existing five-watt adapters. According to MacRumors, the design shown on the photos was mostly consistent with leaked schematics and renders that emerged earlier this year and also hinted at a similar design language for the accessories.

Regardless of how it looks like or whether it will be exclusively sold out of the box with the iPhone X’s 2018 variants or not, the 18-watt chargers have the potential to offer unprecedented charging speed, as further noted by MacRumors. Based on tests with third-party 18-watt chargers and Apple’s five-watt charger, the publication reported a significant difference between both accessories, with an iPhone X reaching up to a 79 percent charge with the former accessories, and a 39 percent charge with the latter.