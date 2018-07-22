Prince Harry Vetoed Meghan Markle Wearing A Tuxedo, Says ‘Suits’ Star’s Choices ‘Not Traditional Enough’

Prince Harry prefers to wear the pants.

Meghan Markle may want to think twice before seeking her husband’s approval with regard to her attire. According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex garnered her husband’s opinion as she sought to put together her wardrobe for their trip in the fall. Daily Mail reported that Harry vetoed her Stella McCartney tux that she had ordered for an evening gala.

The Suits star asked her husband to sit in with her with various designer “special project teams.” Although Markle (36) has been dressing for the spotlight for years, it seems as if her taste is not traditional enough for her British husband.

“Meghan wanted to wear a tuxedo-style suit but Harry said it wasn’t traditional enough.”

A tuxedo has long been considered to be one of the most stylish outfits one can wear, but apparently Harry wants a traditional wife and gave the suit a thumbs-down. However, many will remember that Princess Diana famously wore a tuxedo to the Wembley Stadium in 1988 at a dog racing event. Fashion critics praised her avant garde look, while royalists preferred her more classic and demure style.

“Meghan is being told she needs to stop dressing like a Hollywood star and start dressing like a Royal.”

Fans of the actress have certainly noted that she has certainly changed her dress style in accordance with royal protocol since she married Prince Harry. Some of the dressing rules include wearing nude tights, hardly ever wearing jeans, and only wearing nail polish in the pales pink, according to Style Caster.

Meghan has worn trousers in the past, but has deferred to royal protocol and embraced the skirts and dresses instead. Earlier this year she wore cigarette trousers for International Women’s Day, and when she and Prince Harry attended the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games. However, she has markedly been wearing them less now that she is part of the royal family.

The American actress is reportedly having trouble adjusting to her new life. Not only is there the obvious culture shock of making the U.K. her new home, but there are also certain expectations of her as a royal that she must adhere to. She is allegedly “asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way,” and finds some things “difficult to understand.

Prince Harry is trying to help his bride adjust to her new life, such as when she asked him when to curtsey and he complied at the Queen’s Trooping the Color parade. However, he has certainly drawn the line at wearing the pants in this relationship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands in the fall of 2018.