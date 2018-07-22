Ryan Reynolds Shares Thoughts On ‘Green Lantern’ At Comic-Con, And He Wants To Explore Deadpool’s Pansexuality

The ‘Deadpool’ actor was asked which film he hated more, ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ or ‘Green Lantern.’

Ryan Reynolds, and several other personalities involved with Deadpool 2, recently participated in a panel at San Diego Comic-Con International. Fans didn’t get a major announcement at Comic-Con regarding a new X-Force movie or a third Deadpool, but they did get some interesting insight from Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool Comic-Con panel was hosted by Karan Soni, who fans know as Deadpool’s driver, and the talent featured on the panel included Ryan Reynolds, Brianna Hildebrand, Zazie Beetz, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese.

As Deadline documented, the panel revealed deleted scenes from Deadpool 2 that will be included in the “Super Duper” cut. The new cut will be released on August 21 on DVD and Blu-ray. The talented group discussed the bloody and funny scenes that were revealed to the Comic-Con audience, and then they took questions from some fans.

As expected, Ryan Reynolds received most of the inquiries, and per his usual, he answered the questions with charm. An individual asked him about two of his past movies, and it’s a question that many fans have been curious about. Reynolds was asked which film he hates more, Green Lantern or X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Ryan portrayed Green Lantern himself, and he debuted as “The Merc with a Mouth” in Origins: Wolverine, though it was not the same Deadpool that fans know and love today.

20th Century Fox

As Deadline reported, Reynolds said that he is grateful for both of the films because they gave him a “wellspring of awesome jokes” for Deadpool, and he remarked that he appreciated the opportunities the movies gave him. Ryan said that both were “amazing experiences,”and that he had a ball making them. Reynolds then added, “But yeah, they are both pretty bad.”

As Screen Rant reported, the topic of LGBTQ representation was also introduced during the Comic-Con panel. While Wade Wilson has a monogamous relationship with Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin), he certainly has flirted with a couple of male characters in both Deadpool movies. Ryan Reynolds revealed at Comic-Con that he would like to explore the character’s sexuality in the future, as documented by Screen Rant.