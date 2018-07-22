Paris Jackson Dons ‘Mortal Kombat’ Sonya Blade Costume, Makes Tearful Plea For Stalker To ‘Leave Her Alone’

Paris flaunted her tiny figure as Sonya Blade during the Comic-Con this weekend.

Paris Jackson made an appearance at the Comic-Con in San Diego this weekend and donned a skimpy costume of Sonya Blade from Mortal Kombat.

Jackson boosted her tiny stature with a pair of high-heeled leather combat boots. Her green video-game themed costume was just skimpy enough to showcase a lot of her extensive body art. Sporting military-style black gloves and a utility belt, Paris pulled her costume together with prop gun she could move from hand to holster. Jackson pulled her blonde locks up into a high pony tail really channeling her inner Sonya Blade. Paris opted for a glossy nude palette for her make-up.

She shared several seductive poses on her Instagram story and on her Twitter profile. Paris made sure to get a photo from behind to showcase her small curvy bottom in the tight green bottoms. In a separate photo, Jackson posed with her hand on her hip as she playfully licked the top of the prop gun.

Michael Jackson’s only daughter put her tiny frame and toned curves on full display in her Sonya costume before taking to her Instagram story to open up about a former close-friend who is stalking her, according to Daily Mail.

With tear-filled eyes, Paris opened up about how someone who she had been friends with a very long time ago – has been actively stalking her for years. Jackson’s desperate plea came after several her fans responded to a comment she had posted earlier on social media asking, “Why is it that some people don’t get the message when you block them?”

As fans of Jackson know, she recently took a restraining order out on a different stalker. So, it made sense for some many of the starlets’ fans to express concern after spotting the vague comment on social media. Paris decided to clear the air and opened up about how her ex-friend stalker displays behaviors that are even more frightening than the stalker she got a restraining order against.

hey if you guys wanna make a new film i just finished my last project so i’m free ???? @ESLMortalKombat pic.twitter.com/gCjyW9ABhZ — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 22, 2018

In several video clips on her Instagram story, Paris explained she had never spoken publicly about her ex-friend stalking her because there was a time where she was friends with this person and she still cared about them in some regard. Paris wanted the friendship to ‘end on a positive note.’ Jackson clarified in the video clips that opening up about the stalking situation was in no way trash talking her former friend.

“Some people are asking about this person that I commented about on Instagram earlier today about how she’s stalking me for a while and just to be clear it’s been years and I haven’t talked s**** this entire time,” Paris explained in the video.

“I’ve tried to be civil, I’ve tried to be nice, I tried to end things on a positive note. All I asked for is for them to leave me alone and we used to be friends, and that’s why I tried to end it on a positive note because I did care about this person, but they just won’t and I’ve begged and begged for them to leave me alone but they won’t.”

According to Paris, this individual made it seem as if they still had some form of relationship with the starlet, but Jackson and this individual had not been friendly for a very long time.

“‘It’s scary and they show a lot of behaviors, even more behaviors that are more scary than the stalker that I got a restraining order against and they just won’t stop,” Paris continued to explain.

Jackson also revealed that the stalking was not limited to her as her former friend also targeted and bullied her loved ones as well. One of the biggest reasons why Paris decided to put the information out there was because she didn’t want people – especially her fans – to get the wrong idea about this person still being in her life in any regard.

.@ParisJackson says her alleged stalker refused to leave. She said he was "stalking her," mentioned a shotgun and said "by midnight it will all be over."https://t.co/j6isWB5Ii6 — Showsha (@Showsha_India) July 5, 2018

The 20-year-old has made several attempts to block her former friend and stalker, but sadly revealed her attempts were unsuccessful.