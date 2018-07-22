WWE News: Stephanie McMahon To Make Historic Announcement on ‘Raw,’ Paige Announces Tournament On ‘SmackDown’

Could a women's tag team championship be in the works, or could it be an announcement affecting Ronda Rousey's 'SummerSlam' championship match?

The WWE revealed that Stephanie McMahon will make a historic announcement on Monday’s Raw. Both fans and industry professionals alike are speculating on what Stephanie McMahon’s historic WWE announcement could be. Given the number of female superstars on the roster, some think that the company will finally feature a women’s tag team division. A WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship entering the picture would be a historical moment for sure.

Others are speculating that the Raw announcement will be that of a pay-per-view that will only feature the women superstars. Like the tag team theory, this would also be a historic event. Another theory is that there will be a new general manager for Raw. Kurt Angle is certainly in a storyline where he isn’t a fan of Stephanie, but story wise, the WWE hasn’t done much to lead up to him being fired as soon as Monday. So, this theory doesn’t appear to be that strong.

All of those theories are compelling, but there is another distinct possibility. This could simply be a moment for heel Stephanie McMahon to rekindle her feud with “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey. The former UFC champion is currently in a storyline where she is suspended, and the Raw commissioner could make an announcement that could affect Ronda Rousey’s SummerSlam title match.

BREAKING: Commissioner @StephMcMahon will appear LIVE this Monday on #RAW to deliver a historic announcement! — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018

Stephanie and Rousey are rivals on Raw, though that rivalry has been largely absent since McMahon hasn’t been on the show as of late. That feud will likely be an ongoing storyline because the WWE is angling Ronda Rousey similar to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. “Stone Cold” bucked the system, feuded with his boss (Vince McMahon), and attacked anyone in his way. Ever since Ronda made her in-ring debut, she has followed a similar path.

It wouldn’t be a stretch if Stephanie put herself in a storyline with “Rowdy” Ronda to help build SummerSlam. That would not only help hype the WWE’s second biggest pay-per-view of the year, but it would help build character depth of Rousey in the WWE. Of course, this is all just speculation, and considering the tweet was from WWE’s account and not Stephanie’s, an announcement regarding the women’s division seems more likely at the moment.

In other WWE news, McMahon isn’t the only one who is making proclamations, as general manager Paige recently made one regarding the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. As seen in the video below, and as transcribed by Cageside Seats, the WWE general manager announced a tournament.

“I was just thinking: who is going to face The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam? So I had an idea: we’re going to get four teams. It’s going to be three weeks, two titles, all for that opportunity to have that one match against The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam. So all the tag teams, get ready.”

Finished dog mom responsibilities and got an idea for the tag team division of #SDLive. That’s right, I’m always working for you! pic.twitter.com/4OejvimYkJ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 21, 2018

There are certainly some contradictions in Paige’s tweet; it’s four teams, but all the tag teams should get ready; it’s about two titles, but for the tag team championship at SummerSlam. There are only two tag team titles in the WWE, and only one is on SmackDown. Confusing phrasing aside, one thing seems to be clear, there will be a tournament to see who faces The Bludgeon Brothers for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Summerslam.