Ariel Winter Flaunts Figure In Green Sports Bra And Leggings During Workout

Ariel flaunted her trim figure during a grueling workout on her Instagram story.

As those who follow Ariel Winter on social media know, she is a gal who likes to flaunt her trim figure. Recently, the 20-year-old actress has made a habit of showcasing her grueling gym workouts on Instagram – usually via her Instagram stories.

During her workout, Ariel posted four different video clips and a photo on her Instagram story. Three were video clips of different exercise routines. One clip showed Ariel doing squats while lifting heavy weights. Another showed the actress squatting while pulling a long thick rope toward herself.

One was a video zooming in to a dumbbell with the caption, “The only thing I’m willing to lift today.” And the only picture from the collection featured Ariel with her head resting on a kickboxing bag quoting Snow Patrol by Chasing Cars in the caption.

According to Daily Mail, Winter looked please to show off her thin frame, toned abs, and curvy bust in a lime green sports bra and matching leggings as she left the gym with her boyfriend Levi Meaden yesterday. The actress complemented her workout ensemble with a golden fanny pack and a metal tiger necklace. Ariel had her dark locks up in a tight messy bun, likely to have kept her hair out of the way during the workout.

While Winter has been making a habit of documenting her workouts on Instagram, the actress just returned to Twitter on Thursday after taking a two-week hiatus.

Amid her return to Twitter, Winter treated her fans to a throwback bikini pic on Instagram featuring herself sunbathing in a barely-there checkered bikini. As Inquisitr previously reported, the picture was a throwback of her relaxing on a beach during a vacation in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The bikini pic was a taken at an angle that highlighted her tiny frame and her curvy bust.

As those who follow Winter know, she and her beau have been dating for a little more than a year and are currently living together. Daily Mail also reminds us the actress recently announced her decision to “take a break” from her classes at UCLA a few months ago. In the announcement, Ariel admitted that she wanted to shift her energy away from studying and school so she could focus on her professional career.

Despite admittedly freeing up her schedule to make room for work, the actress still manages to find time to hit the gym regularly to keep up with her toned body.