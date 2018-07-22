Rihanna Bounces Bust In Barely-There Bra On Instagram

Riri put on a show for her followers on her Instagram stories tonight!

Rihanna put on a very naughty show on her Instagram story late last night as part of a promotion for her lingerie line. The 30-year-old singer posted a short video clip flaunting her bouncy bust in a blue and yellow barely-there bra from her latest lingerie line. The 30-year-old singer was all smiles as she added a layer of cute to the photo with a filter that gave her kitty ears and a matching kitty nose.

Riri made it clear that she wasn’t just treating her 64 million followers to a bouncy show, she was using the video clip and the still image she posted after to promote the Lightweight Microfiber Bralette from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

As Daily Mail reminds us, Rihanna has been very busy with all sorts of Instagram shenanigans as of late. On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to show off a new blonde bombshell look while sporting a long flaxen wig and a pair of white sunglasses. As those who follow Riri know, the singer has a history of playing with hairstyles including her pink hair in 2014, her platinum blonde hair in 2012, and her bold red hair in 2010.

In addition to being a fashion mogul and a singer, Rihanna also has her hands in the acting industry as she recently starred in a comedy called Ocean’s 8 with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, and Sarah Paulson, Daily Mail reports.

wearing #Saffron from #MoroccanSpicePalette @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

Those who follow Rihanna on Instagram know the singer is no stranger to putting her bust on display as she promotes and flaunts a piece from her lingerie line on social media. Four days ago, Riri shared a video clip of herself twirling and flipping her hair in a different piece from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. “Ready to lounge in the new basics coming tomorrow,” the singer questioned in the caption of the video clip.

The comments of her Instagram video were filled with a combination of individuals who were excited for the new pieces in her lingerie line and those who were thrilled to see her flaunting her curvy assets in a piece from it. “We can’t wait anymore,” one Instagram user exclaimed. “You are so beautiful and so amazing,” a second complemented. A third noted that while Riri looked “beautiful” and the release of another piece from her lingerie line was excited, what her fans really wanted was for the singer to return to her roots and release a new album.