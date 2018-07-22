‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, July 23: Bill Committed To Steffy, Xander Levels On Zoe [Video]

New B&B spoilers indicate that there is more to Zoe than her stalker-ish ways.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 23 state that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will find her man, Liam (Scott Clifton) in a compromising position with Hope (Annika Noelle). However, the Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that Steffy and Bill (Don Diamont) share an interesting moment before she goes to find Liam. The video also shows that Xander (Adain Bradley) will come clean about who Zoe (Kiara Barnes) really is, while Hope continues to feel blessed.

B&B fans will note that Bill did not keep his word very long because as soon as he found out that Hope was pregnant by Liam, he was back to pursuing Steffy. The bonus scene of Friday’s episode, as reported by Inquisitr, actually shows how Bill repeatedly points out that Liam could do better by her, and that he would love her and provide stability for Kelly.

“Is there a man who can completely commit to you? There is.”

It seems as if there is more to Zoe than the fact that she likes to stalk people and leave threatening messages on their websites. The Bold and the Beautiful preview shows that he decides that the truth must be revealed and Zoe follows up by saying that she has a lot to offer. Could Zoe have experience in the fashion industry? She certainly knew how to strut her stuff on the runway, but that does not exclude the possibility that she could also have experience as a fashion designer.

“You need to know the truth about Zoe.”

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Xander will console Emma (Nia Sioux) on Monday, July 23 because she feels that Zoe stole her spotlight. Xander seems to be in a tight spot because he may be opening doors for Zoe at Forrester knowing that it will devastate Emma.

“Give me a chance, you might realize I have a lot to offer.”

Liam is still at the fashion show supporting Hope. He had told her the designs were beautiful and the two had embraced. Unfortunately, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) had caught the moment on camera and had sent it to Bill, who had shown it to Steffy. The talk will inevitably turn to the baby and Hope will gush about how she has been feeling.

“Ever since the moment I found out, it has been nothing but a blessing.”

Perhaps that will be the moment that things turn intimate between them before Steffy walks in. B&B viewers can expect Steffy to walk in on Liam and Hope in a compromising position, according to She Knows Soaps. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.