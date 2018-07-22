Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Toned Abs In Sports Bra And Daisy Dukes

Alessandra had her legs and abs on full display this weekend.

On Saturday, Alessandra Ambrosio took a little time to remind her fans and followers why she is currently one of the biggest names in the modeling industry. According to Daily Mail, the 37-year old mother-of-two had her toned abs and legs on full display during a stroll around Los Angeles with her children in tow.

Alessandra flaunted her fit figure with a dark gray sports bra and a pair of Daisy Dukes shorts. Later in the day, Ambrosio did add a long white button-down shirt with just a single button hooked to provide some coverage from the sun.

Alessandra opted to keep her long brown locks up in a typical mom-bun style. She accessorized her rocking outfit with a brown purse, dark sunglasses, and a pair of sandals.

The Brazilian beauty also unintentionally spiced things up on Instagram. The model showed off her toned legs while wearing short red shorts and a red T-shirt as she spent some time rollerblading with her daughter. Fans couldn’t help but praise Alessandra for spending quality time with her daughter despite her busy professional life.

According to Daily Mail, catching a glimpse of Alessandra in clothing that is both figure-flattering and revealing is not as common as it used to be, as becoming a mother changed her outlook on wearing revealing clothing.

“I used to be 100% comfortable on lingerie shoots – then I had a child, and it was more of a mental shift than anything else,” the model revealed during an interview back in 2016. “Somehow it felt a bit weirder to be in lingerie once I was a mum.”

During the same interview, as Entertainment News reports, the model also discussed how her body would never be exactly what it was before she got pregnant. However, she believed her body had improved since then.

“Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can’t. But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids. It’s partly because I work out, whereas before I didn’t, but also to do with the shape – it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did.”

Ambrosio is best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel for 17 years in addition to modeling for brands such as Next, Chistian Dior, and Ralph Lauren. She has made appearances on several modeling reality shows, including Germany’s Next Top Model, America’s Next Top Model, and Australia’s Next Top Model. According to The Richest, Ambrosio has a net worth of $45 million, bringing in between $5 and $6 million each year.

Despite juggling a very hectic life as a mother-of-two, an actress, and a model, these recent photos indicate Ambrosio still manages to find time to work on maintaining her spectacular figure.