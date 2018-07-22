Picture Of Reese Witherspoon In Workout Attire Makes Some Fans Think She Peed Her Pants

Reese's recent Instagram pic left fans scratching their heads.

Reese Witherspoon, known for looking exceptionally young despite being in her 40s, cause a bit of a social media storm after posting a picture of herself posing with Pink while working on stunts for her docu-series.

According to Hollywood Life, fans who started to examine the photo a little closer noticed it appeared as if Witherspoon had a little accident and may have peed her pants during the stunt. Dressed in fitness clothing, Reese posted in what looked like a pirouette with one leg hiked up in the air. It was the darker grey color on the inside of her pants that caught the eyes of her fans as they begin to question if it was a wet stain.

Before the rumors that Reese peed her pants ran too rampant, the 42-year-old actress did take to the comments of her Instagram picture to clear up the confusion. In good spirits, the blonde actress thanked her fans for “their concern” and noted that it was just a shadow on her pants.

Reese appeared to be having a fabulous time in the picture. Hollywood Life notes Pink will be an upcoming guest on Reese’s docu-series, which focuses on sitting down with different women and learning about them by talking and laughing together. Based on the picture and the caption, it appeared as if Pink took the time to teach Reese a thing or two about a few stunts.

“What a ride! Thank you @Pink for taking me to new levels (Even though I was completely terrified!!) you are such an inspiring artist, mother and all around incredible performer. (Check out @pink’s episode on @hellosunshine’s #ShineOnWithReese, now streaming on @directv channel 1112 and @directvnow),” Reese captioned the picture.

While the photo still has the occasional comment pointing out the wet stain and questioning if the actress peed herself, many of her fans focused on how “fierce” she and Pink looked in the photo. A lot of her fans also really wanted to know where Reese got her workout shirt from. One user jokingly told Reese that she should “kill the photographer” for not noticing the shadow.

In addition to working on her docu-series, Witherspoon lives a very busy professional life. The actress is currently working on other projects, such as Big Little Lies and Legally Blonde 3, which is set to start production soon.

Feeling nostalgic, Reese followed the embarrassing photo by sharing a photo of herself with her children.

“Thinking back a lot this summer. Remembering when these two were little and all the fun summer trips,” the actress captioned the photo.