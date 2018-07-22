Robin Williams’ Daughter, Zelda, Posts A Heartbreaking Message On What Would Have Been His 67th Birthday

Zelda posted a heartbreaking message on her Instagram regarding her dad, Robin Williams, on what would have been his 67th birthday.

Zelda, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, opened up on Instagram about what would have been her dad’s 67th birthday to ask for privacy and to give suggestions on how people could honor him. The long message was accompanied by a photo of Zelda and Robin.

“Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too,” she said.

As far as things people could do to honor Williams, Zelda had a few ideas, according to E! Online.

“If you’d like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He’d have loved that… Otherwise some great orgs he loved include @cafoundation, @dswt and @reevefoundation. Mostly, try to spread some laughter and kindness around.”

It’s been four years since Williams’ sudden death rocked the world. A new documentary, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, is aimed at showing people a side of Robin they may have never seen before. It explores what made the actor and comedian tick, reported Entertainment Tonight. Bob Saget, who was a close friend, said his death was a “giant loss,” adding that the likes of Williams only comes about “every couple hundred years.”

The photo shared by Zelda depicts what looks like a casual meal between the two in a private residence. She and her dad look content as they pose for the camera, wearing similar black-rimmed glasses.

Zelda has been busy working as an actress, and she says she got into the field just for the pure passion she has for it, detailed People. In addition to acting, she also likes to direct and write screenplays.

#OldHeadshotDay Farty and shooketh A post shared by Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) on Apr 27, 2018 at 9:57pm PDT

And as far as her dad, his personal possessions and movie memorabilia are being auctioned off in New York City soon. Proceeds are expected to be donated to charities, according to the Independent. Items will include a Banksy painting, watches, and the Gryffindor robe worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the first Harry Potter movie.

Even his Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque is going to be auctioned off. The auction will take place on October 4, 2018.

In the meantime, Zelda is looking for some privacy and respect while she mourns the death of her father during this sensitive time. She mentioned that it can be difficult to deal with fans that want to hear from her regarding her dad, so she posted on Instagram in order to send a message to everyone at once.