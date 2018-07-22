Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Bikini Body Atop Pool Toys Sans Water

'White Hot Lies' singer is enjoying summer before returning to reality TV.

Singer Aubrey O’Day flaunted her bikini body in tiny pink bottoms and a unique neon green top earlier this week.

The “White Hot Lies” singer shared the striking image of herself ready for the water on Instagram much to the thrill of her nearly 900,000 followers. In the picture, O’Day lays atop two brightly colored pool floaties with her arms above her head and her legs sprawled out as she stares seductively up at the camera. Interestingly, the pool toys lay atop dry concrete with nary a drop of water in sight.

The Pretty Little Thing high cut bottoms accentuate the performer’s trim waistline and ample hips, while the tied crop top shows off her taut midsection. O’Day left her hair down and straightened in the image, and she has beautiful white eyeliner on her top eyelids that made her eyes pop. She finished the sultry, summery look with a nude lip.

She captioned the sexy image, “in the event of a water landing.. fit, @prettylittlething camera @paulabenz13.”

The Dumblonde singer also shared another picture of herself in the same cute bikini with her eyes closed, and it really showed off the shimmery white eyeliner. A beautiful gold necklace was also visible around the “DJT” singer’s neck. For that image, she wrote, “white lines.”

It looks like O’Day may have debuted a new, shorter hairstyle with this series of snaps because she typically boasts long, flowing locks of blonde wavy hair. For the past five days, all her pictures show her with a shorter, straight hairdo. It is possible she got a haircut, or she could be trying out a stylish new wig.

After news of her 2011 affair with first son Donald Trump, Jr. hit earlier this year, according to an Us Weekly report, O’Day, 34, will return to Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars for season 11. Previously, the former Danity Kane singer appeared on Season 3 of Marriage Boot Camp with her boyfriend at the time, Travis Garland.

For Season 11, O’Day will appear with her ex-boyfriend, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio. The pair dated for more than a year from February, 2016, through July, 2017.

For the past six months, since news of her affair made headlines in March, O’Day stayed mostly out of the spotlight, although she did release a new single, “White Hot Lies,” with Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex on July 4.

O’Day’s affair with Donald Trump, Jr. only lasted until some time in 2012, and it did not directly lead to his divorce from wife, Vanessa. Now, Trump, Jr. is dating former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle, while he and his estranged wife work out the details of their divorce.

Season 11 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres on Friday, September 7, at 9 p.m. on WEtv. Until then, O’Day may end up releasing more music. She’s teased a new album for quite some time on Instagram.