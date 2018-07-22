Watch West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 1st ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Bangladesh hope to rebound after a Test series drubbing at the hands off West Indies, when the teams play the first of three ODI matches on Sunday.

West Indies and Bangladesh will face off in their first one-day international series since 2014, as the CricInfo database records, and the visiting Tigers hope for a better performance in the 50-overs format than they turned in over two Test matches in a disappointing whitewash at the hands of their hosts. They’ll get a chance to prove themselves as the first ODI will live stream from Guyana on Sunday.

Bangladesh will get a shot in the arm from the return of their revered captain, 34-year-old Mashrafe Mortaza, who was originally in doubt for the ODI series, as he had stayed behind in Bangladesh to care for his ailing wife, as CricBuzz reports.

In addition to his widely hailed leadership abilities, Mashrafe will key the Bangladesh pace attack, and will be bolstered by another important returning bowler, the onetime teen sensation Mustafizur Rahman, as CricInfo reported, who at age 22 has seen injuries overshadow his world-elite talent as a wicket-taker.

In an effort to protect his tender shoulder and sore toe, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Friday that they will bar “The Fizz” from taking part in overseas, franchise T20 tournaments such as the Indian Premier League, for the next two years, according to CricBuzz.

Iconic Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza will rejoin the squad for the West Indies ODI series. Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Sunday, July 22, at 15,000-seat Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. In Bangladesh, that start time will be 7:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time. In the United States, the live stream begins at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

Bangladesh have dropped five matches in a row, three T20s against Afghanistan and the two West Indies Tests, in Mustafizur’s absence, the third prolonged injury rehabilitation of his career — which began in spectacular fashion just three years ago when he took a five-wicket haul against India in a June 28, 2015, ODI, per CricInfo.

Here are the expected teams for the first West Indies vs. Bangladesh ODI match.

West Indies: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 4 Kieran Powell, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Jason Holder (captain), 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Andre Russell, 9 Devendra Bishoo, 10 Keemo Paul 11 Alzarri Joseph.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Liton Das, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5 Shakib Al Hasan 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 10 Rubel Hossain, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

Watch a preview of the first West Indies vs. Bangladesh ODI in the video below, courtesy of Rabbithold Sports.

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will stream the first of three ODI matches against West Indies live on Sunday. Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the Test cricket action in the first West Indies vs. Bangladesh match of the three-match 50-overs series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the exciting match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.