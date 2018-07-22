Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper And Two Other Democrat Governors Eyeing 2020 Presidential Run

Some of the potential candidates have already visited Iowa.

According to CNN, Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper is considering a 2020 presidential run against incumbent President Donald Trump. The news came about as reporters were on hand at the National Governors Association conference, which was taking place in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Hickenlooper has also already visited Iowa, which is traditionally the first state to vote in both the Democratic and Republican primary elections.

To top off the potential election news, two other governors also expressed an interest in running against Donald Trump for a presidential bid. Steve Bullock, a Democratic governor from Montana, along with Jay Inslee, a Democratic governor for the state of Washington

Hickenlooper was answering questions about the possibility and expressed that while nothing is set in stone, the idea is definitely not off the table for the Colorado governor, as he spoke about his success in Colorado being used in a “broader scale.”

“We haven’t come to any conclusions, it is obviously a unique time in America, and one of the things that I do take pleasure in is going back over what we’ve done in Colorado, what stuff has worked, what stuff hasn’t worked, and looking at where does that have a broader application? What are some of the lessons that would have, you know, bigger, more impact, on a broader scale?”

Governor Steve Bullock, on the other hand, was a bit more direct and feels his voice is important to the upcoming general election.

“I think I have an important voice in this conversation, both for the party and for the country. I’m the only Democrat that got re-elected in a statewide race where the president won.”

As of the time of this writing, President Donald Trump has not responded to the prospects of any of the three Democratic governors entering the upcoming presidential race.

CNN currently has a ranking of prospective Democrats who they believe will be viable challenges for Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

Elizabeth Warren would beat Donald Trump in the General Election by about 6 points, according to polls. Alex Wong / Getty Images

In all, the 10 potential Democratic presidential candidates are ranked. The number one most-likely candidate being former-Vice President Joe Biden, who would beat Trump in a wide margin, according to polls. Following Biden is Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, and also polls to easily defeat the incumbent president.

Kamala Harris, Kristen Gillibrand, and the Independent Senator of Vermont, Bernie Sanders, all round out the five most-likely candidates to defeat Donald Trump in 2020.

Donald Trump still holds rallies and is effectively already campaigning for his 2020 re-election.