Kendall Jenner Is At Ben Simmons Side As He Celebrates His Birthday

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship seems to be heating up. The couple have been spotted together multiple times over the summer, and it seems that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was even by the NBA player’s side as he celebrated his birthday this week.

According to a July 21 report by E! Online, Ben Simmons celebrated his 22nd birthday on Friday night with friends, and Kendall Jenner was right next to him as he blew out his candles.

In a series of videos posted to social media, Simmons looked happy as the people at the celebration sang Happy Birthday to him, and presented him with his birthday cake. After blowing out the candles, Jenner is seen snuggling up to her rumored boyfriend.

While Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have not yet confirmed their relationship, they have been seen together multiple times. They’ve been spotted at the Peppermint Club, at Drake’s recent party, and at Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Fourth of July bash. They’ve previously been described as “inseparable” during a recent group dinner with friends. “Kendall and Ben were inseparable all night and didn’t leave each other’s side,” an insider said of the couple, who have been linked to each other since May.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s sisters reportedly believe that the model is in love with Ben Simmons, and that they’ve never seen her act the way she does with him.

“Kendall’s sisters think that she has finally fallen in love, because they have never seen her like this. It is very much unlike her to be so into a guy that she puts him before modeling and everything else,” an insider told Radar Online.

Insiders went on to add that it is very unusual for Kendall Jenner to put a man in front of her modeling career. However, Kendall seems to be doing just that, at least for the summer. Jenner and Simmons are said to be living together in L.A. in a rental home. Meanwhile, the NBA star, who was recently named Rookie Of The Year, will soon return to Philadelphia,where he plays for the 76ers.

Simmons will join his teammates, including Joel Embid, as they try to make a run deep into the playoffs, especially since LeBron James has announced that he’s leaving the Eastern Conference team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and heading to the L.A. Lakers. This means that there will be one less big dog in the east for Philadelphia to contend with. Perhaps, Kendall Jenner will be seen at some of his games.