Watch Zimbabwe Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 5th ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Zimbabwe has one last chance to salvage something from their five-match ODI series against visiting Pakistan when the rivals contest their fifth and final match on Sunday.

The fourth ODI saw Pakistan make history while Zimbabawe continued a slide into futility, as CricBuzz reported. Now, the host nation risks suffering a whitewash on its own home ground as the fifth and final ODI of the series between the two nations will live stream from Bulawayo on Sunday.

For Pakistan, the fourth match, which ended in a 244-run victory Pakistan’s second 200-run win in the first four games, per CricBuzz, was one of the high points in the country’s one day international history. Twenty-eight-year-old Fakhar Zaman blasted his way to Pakistan’s first-ever ODI double century, scoring 210 not out off of 156 balls.

Together with a 113 from opener Imam-ul-Haq, the partnership put up an opening wicket stand of 304, also a new record for Pakistani batsmen in ODI play, ESPN CricInfo reported.

“Imam played really well in the start and he supported me well. I think today was my day. [Coach] Mickey [Arthur] told us before toss that if we win toss we are going to bat and he asked me to score a double ton,” Zaman said after the match.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fifth and final ODI match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Central Africa Time on Sunday, July 22, at Queens Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 12:15 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 12:45 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to either stay up very late or wake up bright and early to watch the fifth ODI match between dominant Pakistan and struggling host Zimbabwe at 3:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:15 a.m. Pacific.

Zimbabwe appears to need a miracle to come away from this ODI series with their dignity intact, much less with a win under their belts. They were missing five regular players before the series started due to an ongoing pay dispute with the country’s cricket board, and two more — Solomon Mire and Kyle Jarvis — withdrew due to injury.

Here are the expected teams for the fifth and final ODI, according to CricInfo.

Zimbabwe: 1 Hamilton Masakadza (captain), 2 Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, 3 Tarisai Musakanda, 4 Ryan Murray (wicketkeeper), 5 Peter Moor, 6 Elton Chigumbura, 7 Donald Tiripano, 8 Liam Roche, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Blessing Muzarbani, 11 Tendai Chisoro.

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Shoaib Malik/Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Asif Ali, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wicketkeeper), 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Yasir Shah, 10 Junaid Khan/Mohammad Amir, 11 Usman Khan.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan final ODI showdown live on PTV Sports, and will make a free live stream of the fifth match between the two countries available as well. Fans should know that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Fans in India who want to live stream the finale of the ODI series should go to Sony Six to view the match.

To watch a live stream of the action in the fifth of five Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan meetings of the ODI series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.