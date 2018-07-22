Oregon Among Top States To Report UFO Sightings

The most recent UFO sighting in Oregon was a few days ago.

Just last week in Pendleton, Oregon, there were reports of a UFO. And, according to KGW, this is just the latest in many such sightings in the Pacific Northwest, and is just another example of why the people of Oregon are the most likely to report that they’ve seen an unidentified flying object.

The first such sighting in Oregon was in 1947, when Kenneth Arnold reported seeing nine “saucer-like aircraft flying in formation” between Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Arnold, a private pilot, reported that he estimated that the crafts were going at about 1,200 miles per hour.

Then, in 1950, two residents in the small town of McMinnville not only saw, but provided what they called “definitive proof” of UFO sightings. On May 11, 1950, at approximately 7:30 in the evening, two farmers named Evelyn and Paul Trent saw a “disk-like” object in the sky. Paul ran back into his house to take a picture of the flying saucer, and the photo served as the inspiration for the annual UFO Festival in the area. Promoters for the event say it’s the second-largest event of its kind in the country.

Nine years later, in Redmond, Oregon, a police officer named Robert Dickerson also had a UFO sighting. According to his account, a large bright object abruptly appeared in the sky and hovered about 200 feet above him. The object, Dickerson said, was so close that the nearby treetops “glowed” all around him.

Another witness, who had no idea that Dickerson was documenting this UFO sighting, also saw the UFO and filed a report with the FAA.

Whether they were a product of another country’s, or planet's, technology or a trick of the eye remains a mystery. #UFO https://t.co/kEBRsExS0M — HISTORY (@HISTORY) July 20, 2018

Oregon among top states for UFO sightings https://t.co/33uJUvaPjk pic.twitter.com/wSLRr7Z3oA — KGW News (@KGWNews) July 18, 2018

But while Oregonians are the most likely to report that they’ve seen a UFO, they’re not the only ones in the Pacific Northwest that have, allegedly, seen otherworldly beings in the air.

Washington state came in at No. 3 on the list of states most likely to report a UFO sighting, while Vermont came in at No. 1.

Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada also made the list of areas most likely to report an unidentified flying object — and, most infamously, they began doing so after the strange “cow slaughtering” incident back in 1991, when mutilated cows began mysteriously appearing all over the area. And let’s not forget the “eerie sights and sounds” reported in St. Helens in 1981.

Most interesting of all, however, is that just two days after the Pendleton, Oregon, UFO sighting, two more sightings were reported to the authorities in the Pacific Northwest.