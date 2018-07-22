Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Post-Baby Body During Celebrity Poker Game With Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have continued their friendship despite Disick’s ups and downs with Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Over the weekend, Khloe and Scott teamed up to head to a celebrity poker game, and looked good doing it.

According to a July 21 by the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted out and about in Hollywood this weekend. Disick was photographed heading to the Hush Lounge in Hollywood to play poker with his ex-girlfriend’s sister in the name of charity.

Khloe looked great, showing her post-baby body in tight spandex shorts and matching black top. She wore a hoodie and also had a hoodie tied around her waist. Kardashian donned dark sunglasses and red nail polish as she and Scott headed into the establishment. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also wore large hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

Khloe carried a Louis Vuitton fanny pack, and finished off her casual and comfy look with a pair of animal print Yeezy sneakers, designed by her brother-in-law, Kanye West. Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was not seen with her at the event.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick also wore a casual look for the poker game. He wore camo print shorts and a tan shirt. He added sunglasses, a gold necklace, and dark sneakers to complete the look. Scott also sported a full beard and combed his long hair back for the poker game. Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was also not seen at the event.

???? Tell me something good ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 18, 2018 at 6:42pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about returning to L.A. to live among her family members after spending the majority of the year in Cleveland, Ohio, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe revealed that she was thrilled to be home in California, and that she’s so happy that her daughter, True, can be with all of her cousins, which include Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children, North, Saint, and Chicago; and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi Webster.

“I’m over the moon about being home! Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland — there’s nothing like enjoying your own home. I’m most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!” Kardashian stated.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian may also like being back in L.A. so that she can attend fun events like the celebrity charity poker game with Scott Disick.