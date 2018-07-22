Melania Trump Allegedly Afraid Of Putin, Fears Donald’s Relations With Russian Leader, Says ‘Hollywood Life’

A source told 'The Hollywood Life' that Melania is afraid of Putin and believes him to be a danger to the world.

The Hollywood Life says that they have an exclusive report on Melania Trump’s stance on Donald and his relations with the Russian leader. A source said that “Melania fears her husband’s relationship with Putin. The Russian president scares Melania and she does not trust him at all.”

Moreover, the insider said that Melania supposedly believes Putin to be a danger.

“The first lady gets nervous and anxious every time Donald talks or meets with Putin. She feels Putin is a danger to her husband, to his presidency, the country and the world.”

When Donald Trump visited with Putin in Helsinki, Twitter couldn’t help but talk about how uncomfortable Melania appeared. Someone said that Melania was “The only one in the room who understands how dangerous this man actually is.”

Vladamir Putin has been the president of Russia since 2000. In the years since, some have argued that Russia has become increasingly authoritarian and repressive, reported The Star. Putin reportedly took 50 percent of everything from oligarchs who wanted to stay in business under his rule. The press lost their freedom, and police raids were carried out on major media networks. Worse yet, journalists who dared to speak out against Putin were left for dead. These include Anna Politkovskaya and Alexander Litvinenko. Anna was murdered by a gun, whereas Alexander was poisoned with polonium 210. Moreover, Putin has been accused of destabilizing and invading Estonia, Georgia, and the Crimean peninsula.

With just that in mind, it’s not too surprising that someone would be terrified to meet the Russian leader. Plus, Melania was absent from the trip to Singapore where her husband met with yet another ruthless leader, Kim Jong-Un, so at least she was spared from that encounter.

Donald Trump may have his own reasons for forging a working relationship with Russia, but Democrats don’t want to hear about any of it, especially after Mueller’s indictments after 12 Russian officials were announced. Many politicians first wanted the Helsinki meeting to be canceled, and when it happened as planned, were shocked to hear that Trump invited Putin to the White House for a second meeting.

If such a second meeting takes place, Melania will likely be present again. During the first meeting, her facial expression briefly froze in what some call “terror,” while others don’t think it’s anything unusual, detailed the Mercury News. But whatever the case, Melania will likely need to practice keeping her facial expressions under wraps if she doesn’t want any more speculation to take place about her stance on the Russian leader.