Suspect Surrenders To Hostages, One Woman Dead As Trader Joe’s Standoff Concludes [Breaking]

CNN reports that the man who took hostages and barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake is now in custody. One hostage was reportedly shot and killed inside the store.

According to WBIR10, Officers used mirrors to try to look inside the Trader Joe’s as hostages periodically came out the front door with the hands raised. Finally, the suspect exited the store with what appeared to be his hands already cuffed.

Four hostages clustered around the suspect in what some are saying was a move designed to protect the wounded man. Police surrounded the group, separated the suspect, searched him, and put him in a waiting ambulance. He appeared to have blood on his left arm.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Neither has the woman who was killed, or the injured woman who was retrieved from the vehicle the suspect crashed when he fled police after shooting two people and stealing a car earlier today.

The LAPD Twitter account posted this update Saturday evening.

#UPDATE: We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident. The situation remains fluid as officers move forward clearing the location. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

According to NBC, the suspect asked for handcuffs, then walked out of the store and surrendered.

Video: Conclusion of the hostage situation at a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake, as five hostages and what appears to be the suspect walk out of the front door. https://t.co/HBvwB6nqGE pic.twitter.com/knNoV5mhPY — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 22, 2018

The Eastsider tweeted reports that one woman was shot and killed inside the store.

Update: A female shot in the Trader Joe's died from her wounds. https://t.co/4PSmiemkDY pic.twitter.com/ohdzv8Z02S — The Eastsider (@TheEastsiderLA) July 22, 2018

According to Deadline, Eric Garcetti announced the death, and said that the woman was pulled out of the store and pronounced dead on the scene by authorities. No other details were released as the Mayor announced they would first try to reach the woman’s next of kin.

According to various reports coming in from Twitter, the gunman was injured. Several remaining hostages, all shoppers, reportedly talked him down and convinced him to give up his weapon.

Just heard that the remaining hostages are helping the injured suspect, which is quite possibly the most #traderjoes way for this to end. #silverlake #lapd — Jen (@JBinzy84) July 22, 2018

And the four people/hostages with gunman who treated him and talked him into giving up just walked out One hostage had the gunman’s gun. What was said in there? Did they use kindness, concern and common sense to this guy? #TraderJoes #SilverLake — marilyn martinez (@marilyn82223383) July 22, 2018

According to People, a family reunification center has been set up for those seeking relatives who may have been involved in the incident. Family members may call (323) 561-3211 for more information.