’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Mayfield Defends Herself Against Claims Made By Anfisa Arkhipchenko

The '90 Day Fiance' stars have been beefing since last season.

Paola Mayfield, one of the stars of this season of TLC’s hit show 90 Day Fiance, has had enough of Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

According to In Touch Weekly, the 90 Day Fiance star took to her Twitter account to clap back against the claims made by the Russian beauty against her.

When a fan of the show took to Twitter to express her frustration against “Pao” — that, because she’s #TeamAnfisa, she thinks that the Colombian native is “annoying,” and she wants Anfisa to “knock her out” — the model clapped back with the quickness.

Me too! I would like to see her try ???? even tho I wouldn’t like to get into her street fighting level. I’m better than that???? — Paola Mayfield (@pao8705) July 16, 2018

“Me too!” she wrote, before making clear that she’d never stoop to Anfisa’s “street-fighting level” because she’s “better than that.”

That, really, sums up Paola’s side of the “feud,” which we will all see play out in full bloom when the tell-all episode of the show airs tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. EST on TLC.

We’ve already heard quite a bit about what went on at the so-called “tell-all” episode, and unfortunately, none of it seems to be good. In addition to flipping off David Toborowsky after he called her husband a “criminal,” Anfisa almost comes to a full brawl with Paola.

It got so bad, in fact, that Paola’s husband Russ, and Anfisa’s husband Jorge, had to get between the two women. Yikes!

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 90 Day Fiance stars have been getting into it since the second season tell-all, when Paola started criticizing many of her co-stars.

In addition to throwing Chantel and Pedro under the bus, Paola threw heavy shade at both Jorge and Anfisa, and even went on to insinuate that Anfisa was nothing more than a “webcam girl,” echoing the false accusation Jorge made about his own wife last season.

And even though Jorge walked back on his accusations — admitting that he merely told the world that Anfisa was a webcam girl to “get even with her” for making him mad — Paola has yet to let up off her claims.

Anfisa, for her part, is taking the high road, and claiming that Paola’s anger towards her is merely a reflection of her own disgruntled life, rather than anything that Anfisa, necessarily, had done to her. However, Anfisa said that she was definitely disappointed with how things went down, because she felt that the cast should “stick together” being that they’d been through the same thing.

The 90 Day Fiance tell-all episode will air tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. EST on TLC.