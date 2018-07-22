Kendall Jenner Looks Casual Rocking Snoop Dogg Shirt At Airport

Kendall Jenner was spotted out in L.A. on Saturday looking comfy as she headed to LAX airport. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kept it casual as paparazzi caught her during the outing.

According to a July 21 report by The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner donned black leggings with heeled leather boots. She also wore a black short-sleeved t-shirt with a photo of a young Snoop Dogg on the front. Jenner completed the look with minimal makeup, no jewelry, dark sunglasses, and a black leather purse slung over her shoulder. Her shoulder length brown hair was worn straight as Jenner walked with security as she sauntered through the airport.

As many fans may remember, Kendall Jenner and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, have showed their love for old school rappers and music legends in the past. The sisters even came under fire earlier this year when they superimposed their own photos over images of music icons such as Tupac Shakur, The Notorious BIG, Jim Morrison, Metallica, and Pink Floyd.

Kendall and Kylie seemingly failed to get permission to use the images of the music icons on their shirts, and were ultimately sued by two photographers, Al Pereira and Michael Miller, who took photos that the reality stars used on their clothing. However, the suits were eventually dropped.

on set ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner hit the mall just before being spotted at LAX. The model and her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, were seen having some girl time with their mother, Kris Jenner, in Calabasas over the weekend. The ladies jetting through the mall and even hit up frozen yogurt shop, Menchies. The three filmed the entire outing for the family’s reality series, which debuts a brand new season next month.

Jenner sported a casual look at the mall as well. The model donned black spandex shorts and an oversize sweater. She topped off the look with white socks and matching sneakers, and also wore sunglasses. She carried a Louis Vuitton purse that read “Bore Me More” during the shopping trip.

However, Kourtney Kardashian went a bit more stylish, wearing a white crop top to show off her toned abs complete with a mini skirt and matching blouse over top. She donned black heeled boots and a Chanel purse around her waist, along with sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Recently there had been rumors claiming that Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were no longer very close since the birth of Kylie’s daughter, Stormi. However, those rumors have since been debunked and it appears that everything is peaceful within the Kardashian/Jenner family for now.