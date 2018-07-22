Naya Rivera Rocks A Tiny Nude Bikini In Revealing Poolside Photos

Naya Rivera certainly seems to be enjoying the single life. On Saturday, the Glee star took to Instagram to share some sizzling poolside pictures of her impressive bikini body, and her followers’ reactions to them were positively giddy and gleeful.

In Naya’s snapshots, she’s lounging on a wave-shaped chair that dips into the edge of a pool, where the water is just a few inches deep. Naya is flaunting her fit figure in a nude string bikini with a triangle top and bottoms that tie on the sides. In one of the Instagram photos, she has one arm stretched out over her head and one knee bent. Naya’s eyes are barely visible, but she’s gazing at the camera over the top of her big black shades.

Naya Rivera’s second Instagram photo was taken from above instead of from the side, giving her followers a better view of her hourglass shape. For that snapshot, she posed with her arms resting in the shallow water, which didn’t even reach her flat stomach. She shared both of the bikini pics without comment, but her fans had plenty to say about them.

“I opened my phone and literally almost had a heart attack…..like dang naya needs to post more…..and she looks gorgeous,” wrote one admirer.

“God is a woman and her name is Naya Rivera,” another commented.

Some of Naya’s heterosexual fans were so wowed by her bikini snapshots that they joked that they were making them question their sexual orientation.

“Before I saw this picture I would’ve said I was straight,” read one remark.

So far, the snapshot taken from above has proven to be the more popular of the two photos of Naya in her two-piece. It has received 61,000 likes, while the photo taken from the side has received 47,000 likes.

It looks like Naya was enjoying a girls’ vacation when the photos were snapped. She shared a third swimsuit snapshot just minutes after she posted her bikini photos, but she’s not solo in it. It was reposted from the Instagram account of her younger sister, Nickayla Rivera. The siblings are posing together in the image, and Naya is sporting a different bathing suit. For their photo shoot, Naya traded her bikini for a white one-piece. Nickayla rocked a matching two-piece. The younger Rivera sat perched on a railing, while her older sister stood beside her.

The photos of Naya and Nickayla appear to have been taken at a hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. On her Instagram stories, Nickayla also shared a few videos of her and Naya hanging out together. In addition to chilling beside the pool, she revealed that they spent their fun sisters’ Saturday drinking wine and dancing.

Nickayla Rivera didn’t reveal whether she and her older sister also did any flirting, but Naya is officially single. According to The Blast, she finalized her divorce from Ray Donovan actor Ryan Dorsey last month. It might be hard to believe after gazing upon Naya’s bikini body, but the couple have a 2-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who they’ll share joint custody of.