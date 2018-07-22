‘Crying Nazi’ Christopher Cantwell Barred From Entering Virginia After Pleading Guilty To Assault

Chris Cantwell, the man better known as the “Crying Nazi,” is not welcome in the state of Virginia for the next five years.

NBC 29 reports that Cantwell pleaded guilty to two counts of assault for using pepper spray against counter-protesters during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last year. In addition to the five-year ban, the plea deal stipulated that he had to leave the state within eight hours. When the ban expires, he still won’t be able to carry a gun in the state. He is also prohibited from having any type of contact with the victims connected to the case.

Cantwell got the nickname “Crying Nazi” because of a video after the incident which showed him weeping in fear because the police were after him. But as the Huffington Post notes, a previous Viceland doumentary about the Charlottesville rally showed him bragging that he was willing to kill people.

“We’re not nonviolent,” Cantwell says. “We’ll f**king kill these people if we have to.”

He changed his tune later on, however, when he learned that there was a chance he could go to jail. In the video, he claims that the white-supremacists tried to be peaceful at their rally.

“I know we talk a lot of sh*t on the internet, right… we are trying to be law-abiding and our enemies will not stop,” he said through tears. That’s a far cry from his previous threats to commit murder.

According to NBC 29, Cantwell was also sentenced to a year of jail time but got five months of the sentence suspended. He was also given a 107-day credit for time served.

But the “Crying Nazi” was also made to pay $250 for breaking the terms of his bond because he mentioned the incident and victims during a radio broadcast and on social media.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, after the video went viral, Cantwell took to his blog to insist that he was not really afraid of the police. He blamed the liberal “Jewish media” for his legal trouble and reassured his readers that he was willing to “fight and die” for his cause.

Too good, Christopher Cantwell, one of the #Charlottesville neo-nazis cries his eyes out at threat of arrest https://t.co/XteAzcofSa — Henry Langston (@Henry_Langston) August 16, 2017

His bravado couldn’t shield him from the consequences of his hate speech. Cantwell later complained that he had lost access to the funds in his Paypal account. He was also thrown out of libertarian organizations he had supported in the past.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that he had previously turned his penchant for extremist language into a career. He hosted an online show in which he promoted racist concepts about African-Americans, Jews, and immigrants. Cantwell also used his show to interview high profile figures in the Alt-Right movement like Andrew Auernheimer, Matthew Heimbach, and Augustus Invictus.