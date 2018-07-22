Meghan Markle ‘Struggling’ To Stay Quiet As Family Drama Threatens Royal Life

The Duchess of Sussex is allegedly upset at not being able to speak her mind.

Meghan Markle is reportedly “struggling” to stay silent as her family continues to threaten her life as a royal.

The former Suits star’s clan has been causing a lot of personal drama for the new Duchess of Sussex since she tied the knot with Prince Harry this past May.

A source close to the newest royal told Us Weekly that Meghan is frustrated she’s not able to do anything about the onslaught of negative press directed towards her by her own family.

“She’s essentially not able to prevent these kinds of stories. Now, everything has to go through official Palace,” the source said.

“She doesn’t have her own publicist, she can’t make any comments on Twitter and she can’t reach out to him to tell him to stop speaking to the press. Her father’s comments have an effect on everything,” the source alleges.

Her father, Thomas Markle, staged paparazzi photos leading up to the royal wedding prior to giving several tell-all interviews about his daughter. He also claimed that recent heart surgery prevented his attending the royal wedding and walking his daughter down the aisle. Markle would eventually walk herself down the aisle, being met by Prince Charles midway through her journey as he escorted her to meet her prince.

Markle has had to remain silent as rumors of Thomas Markle’s unhappiness continue to make front page news. She has also had to ignore claims made by her half-sister Samantha Markle and her half-brother Thomas Markle, Jr. that she has isolated herself from her family.

“Meghan is so upset over Thomas. She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her,” the source allegedly stated of Markle’s current situation to Us Weekly.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the strategy at Kensington Palace is to “say nothing” and “don’t dignify these comments, these interviews, these articles with a response.”

The former actress remarked during a recent official trip to Ireland with husband Prince Harry that she just might miss her former life in the Hollywood spotlight where she had the ability to voice her opinion about certain subjects that warranted a response.

During a visit to Dublin, Fox News reported that a fan of the Duchess told the former actress she misses watching her on Suits. The 36-year-old was a star of the series before retiring from Hollywood to become a member of the royal family.

“I’m a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said ‘so do I,'” Fiona Moore told the Daily Mail of meeting Markle.