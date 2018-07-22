Jinger Duggar Reveals ‘Good Advice’ Given By Sisters After Birth Of Baby Felicity

Sound and simple, and one any parent with a child any age can learn from.

First-time mom Jinger Duggar revealed that she received some great parenting advice from her sisters Jessa, Jill, and Joy-Anna and her mother Michelle following the birth of the Counting On star’s first child Felicity Nicole.

On July 19, Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo became first-time parents to their daughter who weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz. and is 19.5 inches long, according to People Magazine.

“I’ve gotten a lot of good advice from my mom and sisters. A lot is just don’t stress because as I think about it, the closer it gets, it’s easy to become anxious,” Jinger remarked, as reported by People.

The couple shared their excitement for their impending parenthood in a TLC video Duggar filmed during the last trimester of her pregnancy.

“We’re super excited we’re going to be meeting our little baby soon!” Duggar remarked in the video. “The last trimester has been quite nice. I feel a little big, so I’m uncomfortable a few days here and there, but for the most part, health-wise everything’s going good and we’re very grateful for that.”

In the video, Vuolo remarked that the couple was in the process of getting their home in order. As of now, the couple does not have the luxury of having their extended family close by. The twosome resides in Laredo, Texas.

Jeremy, 30, shared that they were getting the house ready and making sure they had all the accessories they needed, like diapers and clothes.

Duggar and Vuolo married in November 2016. They announced in January of 2018 that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple broke the Duggar tradition of becoming pregnant within the first few months of marriage by waiting over one year before they announced their happy news.

“The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege or beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Page Six.

In a statement to People Magazine following Felicity’s birth, Vuolo remarked, “God is so kind. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

The Duggar family has grown by leaps and bounds in recent months, as Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, and husband Austin Forsyth, 24, welcomed their first child, son Gideon Martin Forsyth, in February. In June, Kendra Caldwell, 19, gave birth to son Garrett David, with husband Joseph Duggar, 23.

Counting On will return to TLC July 30.