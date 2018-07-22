Floyd Mayweather Roasts 50 Cent On Instagram, The Rapper Responds

Floyd Mayweather aired out all of 50 Cent's dirty laundry, but the rapper came back with all the smoke.

Floyd Mayweather remains undefeated in the ring, and depending on who you ask, he remains undefeated on Instagram, as well.

According to Hollywood Life, the boxer-turned-promoter took to the popular social media site to roast his former friend, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Calling the rapper everything from a liar to a snitch, Floyd Mayweather kicked off his rant by reminding the “In Da Club” rapper that he doesn’t have a good relationship with his first son, Marquis. He included that the rapper was bitter because Marquis’ mother “didn’t want to be with him.”

He then went on to suggest that the rapper was “pump faking” about his bank account, claiming that while he said he lived in a 50-plus-room mansion in Connecticut, he was actually living in a small apartment in New Jersey. Speaking of the fancy mansion in Connecticut, Floyd also claimed that 50 Cent “couldn’t maintain it properly” and that it was, for all intents and purposes, “a dump.”

He then said that Interscope Records dropped the Power executive producer from the label because his albums weren’t selling and that the only thing keeping him financially afloat was the hit Starz show.

Floyd Mayweather closed out his skewering of 50 Cent by accusing the rapper of having herpes that he got from someone named DJ, and told him to stop asking to borrow money.

Check out the brutality on Mayweather’s Instagram.

Rapper 50 Cent, however, had time for Floyd Mayweather today, and in a series of Instagram posts, he took aim at the boxer with equal precision.

Kicking things off with some shade for his “11 domestic violence cases,” the “Get Rich or Die Trying” rapper reminded “Money” that “he asked for this.”

The rapper and actor posted, but then deleted, an Instagram post that suggested that Floyd’s girlfriend in Los Angeles, California, was cheating on him with the rapper Future.

He deleted many other Instagram posts that took aim at the boxer but warned his millions of followers that he would be back to post more when he got his proverbial ducks in a row.

The feud began when 50 Cent started an Instagram beef with Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Bad Medina.

Jackson started the argument by claiming that Bad Medina was a woman of questionable moral turpitude. When she fired back by saying that her virtue was, in fact, intact — and that she had no interest in being dragged in the middle of his argument with her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent informed her that she “didn’t want the smoke” with him. He informed her that she’d have gotten little more than a Greyhound bus ticket while Floyd Mayweather tried to buy her love. He continued that she was someone whose sexual morals were, in fact, in question, because getting someone to spend money on you makes you a woman of questionable sexual morality.

We’re sure that the drama between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather is just beginning, again.