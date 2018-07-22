Floyd Mayweather Roasts 50 Cent On Instagram, Fif Responds

Floyd Mayweather remains undefeated in the ring, and depending on who you ask, he remains undefeated on Instagram, as well.
According to Hollywood Life, the boxer-turned-promoter took to the popular social media site to roast his former friend, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.
Calling Fif everything from a liar to a snitch, Floyd Mayweather kicked off his rant by reminding the “In Da Club” rapper that he doesn’t have a good relationship with his first son, Marquis, and that he was bitter because his first baby mama “didn’t want to be with him.”
He then went on to suggest that Fif was “pump faking” about his bank account, claiming that while he claimed to live in a 50-plus-room mansion in Connecticut, he was actually living in a small apartment in New Jersey. Speaking of the fancy mansion in Connecticut, Floyd also claimed that 50 Cent “couldn’t maintain it properly” and that it was, for all intents and purposes, “a dump.”
He then said that Interscope Records dropped the Power executive producer from the label because his albums weren’t selling records, and that the only thing keeping him financially afloat was the hit Starz show.
Floyd Mayweather closed out his skewering of 50 Cent by accusing the rapper of having herpes that he got from someone named DJ, and told him to stop asking to borrow money. Phew!
Check out the brutality below.
Curtis “Confidential Informant” Jackson, you're mad because your oldest son Marquees mother doesn’t want to be with you! Your Son, your own flesh and blood don't want nothing to do with you! You haven't had a hit song on radio in who knows when and you’re definitely not hot enough to even sell records anymore so Interscope dropped you. You are jealous of any rapper, athlete or entertainer that’s hot or got something going on for themselves. You are a certified snitch and we got paperwork to prove it. You talk about Ja-Rule but you stole his whole style and ran with it! You’re the only self proclaimed gangster that’s never put in work! You need to pay homage to the real 50cent for stealing his name and his storyline. Your claim to fame was getting shot numerous times & living to tell it and you think that's Gangster? Where at? You’re currently living in a fucking apartment in Jersey, you are always in somebody else's business just to stay relevant. You should just become a blogger cause it’s obvious you don’t have nothing going on in your life. Are you mad that Kanye West ended your career? The only thing you got going on is Power and everybody watches that because Ghost is a dope ass character on the show. You can leave the show everybody will still watch Power, but out here in the real world I’m The Real Ghost. That’s not a Mansion in Connecticut that you're in debt for, that’s a dump, a money pit an oversized trap house! It was dope when Mike Tyson had it in the late 80’s early 90’s, but you couldn't afford to maintain it. You’re always talking about somebody is broke, but the last time I checked it was Curtis Jackson that filed for bankruptcy not Floyd Mayweather. So quick to gossip like a Bitch, why don't you tell everybody how you got Herpes from DJ. Where's your memes for that, huh? Or better yet, post on how your Coca-Cola deal wasn’t really 300 million you fucking liar and tell how that spinning G-Unit necklace that somebody got robbed for was fake. Just remember, I was with you everyday and your driver Bruce was my driver also. I know where all your bones are buried, so be easy Curtis Jackson! And by the way, don’t ask to borrow no more money from me.
50 Cent, however, had time for Floyd Mayweather today, and in a series of Instagram posts, he took aim at the boxer with equal precision.
Kicking things off with some shade for his “11 domestic violence cases,” the “Get Rich or Die Trying” rapper reminded “Money” that “he asked for this.”
50 then posted, but deleted, an Instagram post that suggested that Floyd’s girlfriend in Los Angeles, CA, was cheating on him with the rapper Future.
He deleted many other Instagram posts that took aim at the boxer, but warned his millions of followers that he would be back to post more when he got his proverbial ducks in a row.
The feud started when 50 Cent started beef with Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Bad Medina.
Fif started the argument by claiming that Bad Medina was a woman of questionable moral turpitude. When she fired back by saying that her virtue was, in fact, intact — and that she had no interest in being dragged in the middle of his argument with her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent informed her that she “didn’t want the smoke” with him, informed her that she’d have gotten little more than a Greyhound bus ticket while Floyd Mayweather tried to buy her love, and that she was someone whose sexual mores were, in fact, in question, because getting someone to spend money on you makes you a woman of questionable sexual morality.
We’re sure that the drama between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather is just beginning, again.